The United States continues to be the preferred destination for Colombians to travel and live abroad. The American country seeks to promote legal ways to visit its territory and, in many cases, it can be confusing how to process the visa.

To increase the chances that your visa to United States approved, it is important that you know in advance the keys and steps you must follow in order to carry out this process as efficiently as possible.

In 2022, 547,000 Colombians went to live in another country. This implies that one in every 100 Colombians left the territory during the past year.

The American dream continues in the sights of Colombians

The trend continues to rise, since only in January 2023, the number of emigrants already grew 2.3 times compared to the same month of the previous year

As if that were not enough, of the more than half a million Colombians who sought to build their dreams abroad, it is most likely that 3 out of 10 have opted for the American dream, Well, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, Dane, the United States ranks first as the preferred destination for Colombian migrants, with an overwhelming 34.6 percent.

Applying for a visa to the United States can be a tedious and even terrifying process for those looking to build a life in that country.

How to reach it?

Processing the visa for the United States can be a tedious and even terrifying process for those who seek to build a life in that country, or simply travel and enjoy American culture and the landscapes that this territory offers.

Know the ten keys to start off on the right foot your request before process your visa to North American territory for the first time.

1. A valid passport

The first step is surely the most obvious, but the most essential to start your process, because the number of a valid and current passport is necessary to start your visa application to the United States.

This number is the one that the authorities will use to link it to the corresponding application.

2. Show that you can afford the trip

The authorities in charge of approving -or rejecting- the visa application to the United States will seek to know the economic stability of the applicant and if the intention is indeed to return to their country of origin once you have finished your trip.

That is why those people with a stable job, who are studying, or who can demonstrate the resources with which you will finance your staythey are more likely to be accepted in the country.

3. Form DS-160, the first document to fill out

He Form DS-160 can be consulted and filled out directly on the website of the Consular Electronic Request Center (Ceac, for its acronym in English), an entity linked to the US Department of State.

When filling out the form, a barcode is obtained to identify and track the request. This document is in English.

This document will be requested by the consular officer on the day of the interview. at the embassy or consulate, so it is essential that you do not forget it.

It is important that the DS-160 be completed with true and verifiable information, because the authorities will ask questions regarding what was written in the document and, if it does not match, it is very likely that your visa will not be approved.

4. Demonstrate your intention to return to your country of origin

In order to be approved for a visa to the United States, the consular authorities must be sure that you will return to your country of origin and does not intend to stay irregularly in the territory.

This is why you must state, justify and demonstrate strong ties that encourage you to return to your country once your period of stay is over.

Generally, these ties can be family, work or study. If you cannot prove a strong connection to your country of origin, it is more likely that your visa will be denied.

5. Payment receipt and appointment request

When you finish filling out the DS-160 form, an email will arrive with the amount to pay To continue with the process. Once the payment is made, the calendar is enabled to choose the dates for the appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) and at the Embassy.

First you must attend the appointment at the CAS and, in a not very long period, the appointment at the Embassy.

As of May 30, 2023, the application fee for most Nonimmigrant visas to the United States they increased, so for most Nonimmigrant visas (B1/B2 visas), the increase will be about $25; that is the new price is 185 dollars (more than 840,000 pesos*).

The application fee for most nonimmigrant visas to the United States increased, now the new price is $185.

6. What are the Applicant Service Centers?

At the Applicant Service Centers biometric data will be takensuch as fingerprints and photographs necessary for US authorities to verify the identity of the applicant.

In case of any problem in the DS-160 application or passport, these centers will give instructions to solve them before the interview at the Embassy.

7. What to bring the day of the interview?

Passport, a document confirming the appointment, and the DS-160 form are the three key elements you will need to have for your US visa interview. However, There are other documents you can bring in case the consular officer seeks to learn more about the reasons for your trip, your economic resources, or the ties with your country of origin.

DS-160, but you can also request documents that prove your financial resources. Pay stubs, account statements, employment documents or student records They can be key documents to meet these requirements.

DS-160, but you can also request documents that prove your financial resources.

8. Questions you may be asked

Although each case of visa processing is particular and they are different from each other, it is also a protocol process that the authorities carry out constantly, so some of them The questions that will surely ask you are the following:

– What is the purpose of your trip?

– Where in the United States do you travel?

– How long will your stay be and when do you plan to leave?

– With whom do you travel?

– Where he works? How long have you been working there and what activities do you do?

– Who will pay the expenses of your trip?

– Where will you stay?

– Do you have relatives in the United States?

– Have you traveled or been to the United States before?

The visa for the United States can be rejected, which would imply that you will have to start the process all over again.

9. The reasons why your application could be rejected

The visa for the United States can be rejected, which would imply that you will have to start the process again and show that the reason it was denied in the first place has changed.



There are different reasons why the visa is denied, among the most common are that the applicant you did not demonstrate eligibility for the category you requesteddid not demonstrate strong ties with their country of origin that motivate them to return, or that errors, inconsistencies or missing information are found in the forms submitted.

10. How long to wait to receive an answer?

Although the time may vary and there are cases in which the reviews and evaluations of each case may take longer than normal, you will usually receive a response within two to four weeks to apply and conduct interviews.

SANTIAGO ANDRES VENERA SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME