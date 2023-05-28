Stuff. We sometimes come across them in this profession. Fun things, stupid things and ordinary things. There are also things that car manufacturers are now allowed to stop doing. We made a list of ten things that stood out to us in recent years, but we would love to hear your additions in the comments or in our inbox.

There are some easy things to do that we let slip: for example, fake exhausts or grilles that are way too large. Or engines that have been cut off way too far so that they can no longer be burned forward. By the way, we also take other things into consideration, because a list of eight points is something like that. Below you can see the things that car manufacturers really have to stop.

Continuous headlights

Continuous taillights are neat. Especially in the dark on a low model like the Porsche 911 it looks nice and futuristic. But at the front? No, the luminous one unibrow better to epilate. Somehow it always looks sloppy, like the light bar was put on afterwards. And that is true in some cases, because it is not uncommon for the mono-brow to appear only with the facelift.

It seems as if everything has to give light in new cars. When you open the doors, there is a projector that projects the brand or model on the floor and at Volkswagen they are now even working on luminous logos on the back. Less is morethey say?

Pretending passengers don’t have heads

Aerodynamics seems to be important. More important than the comfort of the rear passengers, it sometimes seems. Even in the Mercedes EQS (which you can safely call the electric S-class) it does not last in the back. In addition, the aerodynamic sloping roofline also provides a letterbox as a rear window.

We see fewer and fewer new cars with handles above the door. Why? Because the roofs (for aerodynamics) are getting lower and for crash safety, the hard grips would hang too low. There are even SUVs (with fairly high roof lines) that no longer have handles.

Pretend that electric driving gives the same feeling

Contrary to what many people think, we at TopGear have nothing against electric cars. Most are quite pleasant as daily driver, they are smooth and they can also be quite fun to drive. But some car manufacturers pretend that it makes you as happy as a car with a good, potent, cool-sounding petrol engine and a manual gearbox. Come on now.

Pretending crossovers are for hip mountain bike people

‘Active lifestyle’ has been the keyword of marketing departments of car brands for some time now. When they introduce a new crossover or SUV, they have to emphasize that the car is for people with an active lifestyle. The new crossover is for people who camp with bikes on the roof every weekend and smile non-stop at each other.

You never see an annoyed parent go through the interior with the vacuum cleaner because the kids didn’t like their Ligas very much anyway. Or someone of an age who bought the car because of the ‘nice and high entry’, but has lost a bit of overview when parking. Crack. Honest commercials, that would sometimes be refreshing.

Infinite model names, CAPS and characters

In the past, you only wrote a brand name in capital letters if it was an abbreviation, for example BMW. Fiat and Seat are also abbreviations, but you can pronounce them as words – borderline cases. But now other brands such as Peugeot and Mini also want you to write their name completely in capitals. Smart (with a small s…) thinks it’s a good idea to put a hashtag in the name and officially you write ‘Up’ with a small u and an exclamation mark after the name.

But perhaps even worse are the endless model names. For example, there is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance 4-Door Coupé. Or the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Platinum Edition. We do understand that cars are getting wider and wider: otherwise car brands cannot place the type designation on the tailgate.

Too much junk on the steering wheel

There is one greater sin than too much junk on the steering wheel, and that is too much non-important junk on the steering wheel. For example, check the steering wheel above. Two double rows of buttons with dials below. But a fixed button to select the next song? That is missing. You don’t really need more than cruise control and music.

Few buttons on dashboard

From too many buttons on the steering wheel to too few on the dashboard. We admit: nowadays car manufacturers are quite aware of how to build a well-functioning interior without buttons (for example by always having certain things in view), but nothing beats a rotary knob for volume or temperature.

Interfering systems that you cannot easily disable

If car manufacturers want to get a somewhat reasonable score with the Euro NCAP, or get a type approval at all, they have to do things like a lane assistant or collision warnings. But in many cases they should be less intrusive or less annoying. In some cars, you even get a speeding warning on the highway at 101 km/h – and that every time after starting.

And the regulators say nothing about turning it off. For example, on narrower 60 roads you don’t want a lane assistant that sends you towards oncoming cyclists. How simple is it to put a button on the home screen that says ‘change all settings to how they were when I last drove’? This way you don’t have to switch off all systems one by one via the menus.

Cars that people buy

Ugh, sometimes it seems like car brands only think about money. Why would you release another crossover and make good money from it? Car brands only invest that money in research into subsequent models, determining a future for the company and the salaries of all employees. Boring. Just build something cool like a new Lancer Evolution or an Eclipse Coupé. Be cool.

Boring commercials

Okay, every now and then there is a nice one, but most of the time it’s all so good. In the past, car brands dared to step on some toes in the name of humor. And it’s not even the fault of the car brands themselves: if you come up with an advertisement that includes even a little squeaking of tires, someone will be angry again and the expensive commercial will be banned.