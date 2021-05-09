For those who comb gray hair, it was common. Millennials, on the other hand, lived through the last stage. And the centennials weren’t even a project of their parents or they were just born. First Division football was played on Sundays. Only in the 90s, with the famous code that opened the game of the match live, the schemes were broken. Now, everything is handled according to the rating.

However, this May 9 is a Sunday that has a lot of vintage. Like those who had games simultaneously and were only possible to follow through the radio. It will be 13 hours uninterrupted, from 10 in the morning, when Arsenal and Central Córdoba will kick off in Sarandí, until 23:00, at which time Newell’s and Sarmiento will finish playing in Rosario.

At noon Argentinos Juniors and Estudiantes will play in La Paternal. But there will be two very hot time slots: group A will be defined at 2.30 p.m., and group B at 6.00 p.m.. With Vélez, Boca, Colón and El Pincha classified for the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup, there are four other places left and there are 10 teams with mathematical possibilities. Therefore, this situation makes everything much more attractive.

Group A

San Lorenzo (21 points) needs a draw in Avellaneda to ensure the pass to the next phase. Racing (18) will only be able to displace him from his privileged position if he wins by two or more goals. The Cyclone has a better score difference (+2), of course. And for this afternoon it will not have one of its figures, Angel Romero, positive for Covid-19. His brother Oscar, on the other hand, will start. And there will be a special duel with Ignacio Piatti, who was released and was very hard on the Paraguayan brothers. Will they greet each other?

On the other hand, the technicians are at stake much more than three points. Neither Diego Dabove nor Juan Antonio Pizzi are firm in their positions. Therefore, if they do not meet the objective, the exit may be accelerated.

Dabove would appeal to a 4-4-1-1 to reinforce the midfield. Pizzi will be able to use Tomás Chancalay and Enzo Copetti, recovered from their injuries, and Darío Cvitanich will go from the beginning instead of the kid Maggi, who was infected with coronavirus and was isolated.

The only result that classifies River is a victory. This afternoon he receives Fernando Gago’s Aldosivi at the Monumental. Photo: EFE / EPA / MARCELO ENDELLI / POOL

River (18) and Central (18) are on the same line as Racing, but they also have a better goal difference (+11 and +1). Marcelo Gallardo’s team will host Aldosivi and Kily González’s team will visit Platense. A millionaire win will make qualification possible. The people of Rosario are more complicated. They need a defeat of San Lorenzo by the minimum, that the red band does not win and beat the Squid. Banfield (20) expects a raffle of results after his victory this Saturday in Mendoza against Godoy Cruz: it depends on the points that San Lorenzo, Aldosivi and Platense can get from their direct opponents.

B Group

Workshops (20) he hardly needs a draw in his visit to Lanús (16) to join Vélez and Boca. Garnets have it more complicated: they depend on a victory and that Union (18) and Independent (17) do not prevail in their matches against Colón and Huracán, respectively.

On March 21, Diego Valoyes celebrated on the hour at La Bombonera, in a key victory for the T against Boca. He depends on himself to qualify: he needs not to lose on his visit to Lanús. Photo: Alejandro PAGNI / AFP.

The Tatengue depends on itself: it will qualify for the next phase if it stays with the classic Santa Fe. The Red, on the other hand, must win yes or yes and wait for another result. A draw would put him on the same line as Atlético Tucumán (18), which has the same goal difference (+4, favored by yesterday’s timely 5-0 win against Defense and Justice) but with fewer goals in favor (13 against 24). In addition, those of Julio César Falcioni need another result: that Union does not win or that the T. loses. The Dean, finally, will be in the playoffs if he loses Union and Independiente or Lanús do not win.

Everything is defined this Sunday. Like old times. On the way to the end of May 30, there are few places. Who will get on?