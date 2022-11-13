Ten people were arrested on Sunday morning after they chased two people and tried to drive off the road on the A4. That’s what the police report.

The two victims, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, called 911 early in the morning. The man said he was driving a car with a woman and that they were being chased by several vehicles. According to the man, they also tried to drive them off the road.

On the hard shoulder

“At the Hoogerheide exit, officers found four cars and a dozen people who were in the emergency lane,” the police said. At the time, it was unclear what exactly was going on. It turned out that the man and woman had called the police because they were being followed from Steenbergen and several attempts were made to drive them off the road.

Romanians

The ten suspects have been arrested. It concerns Romanians between the ages of 21 and 46. All suspects have been taken to police cells. Firearms and three cars were also seized.

According to the police, the reason for the incident is probably related to relationships.