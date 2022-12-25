Home page World

According to initial findings, several winter sports enthusiasts were buried in an avalanche in Austria on Sunday afternoon. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Avalanche search dogs and helicopters search for buried winter sports enthusiasts. Before the avalanche in the Austrian Lech had been warned.

Lech – According to initial findings, around ten winter sports enthusiasts were buried in an avalanche in Austria on Sunday afternoon. According to the authorities, one person was rescued after a relatively short time. The remaining victims were searched for with avalanche search dogs and helicopters. According to the community, almost 200 people were on duty in the evening, who took part in the search on the avalanche cone.

According to a police spokesman, the masses of snow had also reached the slopes of the ski area at the Trittkopf in Lech, which is around 2700 meters high, and buried winter sports enthusiasts there. The snow roll had come loose around 3:00 p.m. A lot of snow had fallen in the high alpine terrain in the past few days. According to the police, spring-like conditions prevailed in the Arlberg ski area on Sunday. At the same time, according to the avalanche warning service, the avalanche danger was considerable. dpa