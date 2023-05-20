Bolivia.- A group of ten students played ouija and now four present psychological disorders in La Paz, Bolivia.

The event occurred in the town of Desaguadero and now the students, 3 men and one woman, receive psychological help.

It was the teachers who contained the affected students and discovered an “unusual force” in a reaction that has drawn attention and suggestion, played an important roleaccording to the director of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC), Juan José Donaire.

“This segment of the population between 13 and 15 years old have that possibility of psychological vulnerability and in the face of this type of practice, acute psychotic episodes can develop,” explained the director of the FELCC according to the Red Uno media.

It is investigated if the students were induced by a third person and if they used any psychotic that caused this episode.