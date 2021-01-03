Can you be a normal girl even if you have powers? What happens if a newborn duckling falls from the nest? What would you do if your friend thinks they have superpowers, but they don’t? What if you could get tiny and see the atoms? In the pages of the books you will find more questions and all the answers. Read? We offer you 10 readings to enjoy as a family and that can be a help for our children to rest and enjoy their gifts on Christmas morning.

More information

Green – Marie Desplechin and Magali Le Huche: Green is the name of an 11-year-old girl who resists becoming a witch. Both her mother, Úrsula, and her grandmother, Anatabota, are witches and she is expected to exercise as well. His mother shows her concern and insists that he continue the tradition; her grandmother, on the other hand, is calmer and does not force her. Verde wants to lead a normal life, get married and have children, and she also wants to meet her father. Green is a graphic novel written by Marie Desplechin and illustrated by MagaliLe Huche. It is a work that could well be the pilot chapter of a television series, since, in addition to telling a story, it leaves the door open to continue with the development of their lives. There is drama, humor, affection and empathy.

The Tale of the Other Day – Roberto Aliaga and Noemí Villamuza: It is night. A boy and his father are in bed. The little boy cannot sleep and asks his father to tell him the story of the other day. In the story the other day they were kangaroos, anteaters, crocodiles and more animals. The tale of the other day by Roberto Aliaga and Noemí Villamuza is an ideal book to read with a child before bed. The story is a dialogue between the father and his son that invites the family to read and interpret the story, to join ties to talk about what they like or scare, to face situations and, above all, to relax and live in the moment. It is a work whose illustrations remain on the retina and leave a mark on the heart.

Hugo Marker and the end of the world – Gran Antuán and Henar Torinos: Youtuber Hugo Marker returns with his father, Gran Antuán, to Los Angeles. They have a ticket for the Video Game Fair and they are recording material with their mobile that they can then upload to the Internet. Things change when an earthquake strikes and father and son are forced to separate. Hugo Marker and the end of the world written by Gran Antuán and drawn by Henar Torinos is a comic that tells a story of adventures in which the main character must make decisions and face internal and external dangers. In addition to tragedy, there is humor and the value of friendship flourishes. It is a work that contains all the elements to become a feature film. Will there be a second part?

Goodnight Duckling – Amanda Wood, Bec Winnel and Vikki Chu: Duckling has just been born. Mother Duck is going to look for food. Duckling gets bored of waiting, leaves the nest and falls into the river. He splashes, swims and watches the world around him, but when he wants to go back to his mother and brothers, he doesn’t see it and is scared. Fortunately a frog helps him. Good night, Patitor by Amanda Wood, Bec Winnel and Vikki Chu is a bedtime story with a calm voice. The illustrations are pleasing to the eye and the hues are relaxing. What will Duckling’s next adventure be?

Super Pig – Jaume Copons and Liliana Fortuny: Super Pig tries to prove to his friends that he is a superhero but … He has no super powers! The Bitmax robot tries to help you avoid accidents, although it cannot. Evo, the evil alien, gives him a special suit. What will happen? Super pig by Jaume Copons and Liliana Fortuny is the second issue of the Bitmax collection. They are comics aimed at children from 6 years old where the values ​​of friendship, honesty and solidarity are extolled. Each title is an adventure narrated with a lot of humor that leaves a smile on the mouth.

Since 1880 – Pietro Gottuso: The passage of time can be shown in many ways: with text, with images, with videos, with stories … In cities there are places that are silent witnesses of human evolution. In the title Since 1880 by Pietro Gottuso we have the clear example of a bookstore on a street in a European city. It is an illustrated album that dispenses with words and it is the images that speak for themselves. We are thus witnessing historical events, social changes and the advancement of technology. Each image is a frame that evokes memories and feelings.

Virus – Jaume Copons and Liliana Fortuny: What happens to adults who just want to watch TV and binge shop? Why has Dr. Erns been replaced at Galerna Laboratory? What is really happening? Virus by Jaume Copons and Liliana Fortuny is a book that mixes the protagonist’s first-person narration with the comic. It belongs to the ‘Agus and the monsters’ collection. This playful, humorous play tells an easy-to-read story in simple, natural language. Get into this adventure and avoid the spread of the consumerism virus.

Quantum Physics – Carlos Pazos: Valentina is playing with a laser with her cat Plank. Plank tries to catch it, but never succeeds. Why? The answer has to do with quantum physics. Do you know what molecules are? And the atoms? The book Quantum physics Carlos Pazos answers these and other questions. He does it through simple explanations and uses drawings so that children (and the elderly) understand these complex concepts. This title is an example of how science can be explained to children in a clear and direct way.

Seven keys to open dreams – Alfredo Gómez Cerdá and David Pintor: There are books that change our lives thanks to the door that they open for us and there are authors who have accompanied us since our childhood with texts full of imagination and values, that inspire and encourage us to be better and move forward on the uncertain path of the present. and future. Seven keys to open dreams It is written by Alfredo Gómez Cerdá, who has selected seven authors and has made them the protagonists of these stories. In them readers will find a mixture of fantasy with real data. David Pintor’s illustrations accompany the texts well and help to see the stories as if they were movies. Gianni Rodari, Tomi Ungerer, Astrid Lindgren, Juan Farias, Christine Nöstlinger, Roald Dahl and Gloria Fuertes are the seven keys that open the doors to new adventures.

Karate Kid – Robert Mark Kamen and Kim Smith: Relive with your children one of the most successful films of the 80s. Join Daniel in his karate training and remember the teachings of Mr. Miyagi. Karate Kid written by Robert Mark Kamen is clearly directed at parents and adapted, thanks to illustrations by Kim Smith, for children. It’s a familiar title that deals with the topics of bullying and self-confidence. Polishing and waxing will have another meaning after reading.

You can follow De mamas & de papas in Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.