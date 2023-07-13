Home page World

A student from Rome is sexually harassed by a caretaker. The man is acquitted by the court because the crime was not long enough.

Rome — When Can an Act Be Qualified as Sexual Harassment? Once a person is subjected to an unwanted sexual act, the case should be clear. A court in Rome sees it differently. A schoolgirl was molested by a janitor in April 2022. But the man is acquitted. The court argued that the process, which lasted between five and ten seconds, was too short. In Italy, the outcry is great. On social media, people show how long ten seconds really are.

The then 17-year-old student told the court that someone touched her buttocks as she walked up the stairs, like corriere.it reported on July 8. The 66-year-old janitor’s hands slid down her pants and finally grabbed her underwear, which the student said rose an inch. When the girl turned around, she saw the caretaker, who silently walked away. However, the court sees this act as a “random” maneuver, a “joke action”, as the portal quotes the court’s letter.

The judges ruled that the act did not constitute a crime and that the five to ten-second incident was not intended by the caretaker to molest the girl. The man was therefore acquitted. The public prosecutor’s office had demanded a prison sentence of 3.5 years because they clearly saw the intention in the student’s descriptions. The janitor is said to have run after the student to say, “Darling, you know I was joking.”

Sexual harassment was a “joke” — solidarity with a student on Instagram

The man’s lawyer admitted her client’s actions. He touched the student’s buttocks, but it was a “joke”. According to the lawyer, he did not put his hands in his pants. “It’s not a joke, at least for me,” the now 18-year-old commented on the verdict corriere.it wrote in another article. Testimonies were also taken from witnesses who saw the harassment.

Many people show solidarity with the student on social media. They post videos of themselves touching themselves for ten seconds. The Italian actor Paolo Camilli, known from the series “White Lotus”, also posted such a video on Instagram. He wrote: “Shouldn’t the state protect?” The verdict could act as a deterrent to other young women who are sexually harassed, the student said. She now hopes that the public prosecutor’s office will appeal.

