In Novokuznetsk, 10 people, including six children, were poisoned by chlorine in the pool

In Novokuznetsk, ten people were poisoned by chlorine in the pool of the city health and entertainment complex. This was reported by the FSSP department for the Kemerovo region, reports TASS.

Six children were among the victims of chlorine poisoning. Due to the incident, the bailiffs suspended the operation of the pool for 60 days. The court decision was made after an inspection by Rospotrebnadzor, which revealed numerous violations.

“The pool water supply system was not equipped with taps to take water samples for research; during the chlorination of water in the pool, a discrepancy with hygienic standards was found, ”the press service said.

They added that the pool staff did not control the quality of the water and did not conduct bacteriological and parasitological analyzes of washouts from the surface. The condition of the victims has not been reported.

