At least ten rockets They fell early on Wednesday at a base that houses US soldiers in western Iraq, two days before a historic visit by Pope Francis to the country, according to sources from the security services.

The projectiles targeted the Ain Al Asad base. Several of them ended up within the area where the US troops of the international anti-jihadist coalition are located, although no fatalities have yet been reported. Washington regularly points to pro-Iranian armed factions as responsible for such rocket attacks.

“The Iraqi security forces are carrying out the investigation,” Colonel Wayne Marotto, a US spokesman for the international anti-jihadist coalition that helps Iraq fight the remnants of the Islamic State group, posted on his official Twitter account.

This attack, the latest of several of the same type perpetrated in recent weeks, shows the logistical difficulty of organizing the pope’s visit to Iraq, which begins on Friday.

Added to the health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are tensions between the two most influential powers in Iraq: Iran and the United States. All this turns Francisco’s trip into a true obstacle course.

Iraqi security services sources explained that the projectiles had been fired from a town near the base and according to Western security sources were “Grad” rockets, specifically of the “Arash” type, Iranian-made and more powerful than those used recently. .

The event takes place days after a US air strike against Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions on the Syrian border, in response to the latest missile attacks by Iranian-backed militias against international facilities in the country. .

“Under the leadership of President (Joe) Biden, US military forces carried out airstrikes earlier tonight against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militia groups in eastern Syria,” spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

“This offensive was authorized in response to recent attacks on US and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and the continuing threats to those personnel,” he added.

With information from AFP.