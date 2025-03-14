03/14/2025



Eat alone in a restaurant It has never been an easy task. Starting because many restaurants do not admit reserves for a single person on their website and following a feeling of feeling a weirdo, especially in high -level dining rooms. The lonely diner woke up (and continues to do so) suspicion even that it could be an inspector of some renowned guide.

A little over a year ago the controversy jumped in Barcelona Knowing that several establishments in the center refused to admit customers without companion. Little by little, things are changing, especially thanks to the incorporation in restaurants in category of Bars in which for the good gourmet going to eat is only better than accompanied.

Here are some sites, by different points of the Spanish geography, where not having ‘partenaire’ at the table is any problem.









Manuela Malasaña, 33 (Madrid) Playing alone

Playing bar alone, in Madrid





Although the name refers more to the way of working of the chef than this is a restaurant to eat alone, the truth is that it is a magnificent option for solitary customers. A small bar for eight diners located in front of the kitchen in which Luis Caballero Monta at the moment the dishes of their tasting menu in front of customers while talking with them in the Kaiseki style. Very personal, well -elaborate kitchen, which goes from soups to Oca in puff pastry.

Marqués de Salamanca Square, 9 (Madrid) Rocacho Plaza

Rocacho, in Madrid, is one of the few restaurants where it is possible to take rice for one in individual paella





One of the biggest problems facing a lonely client is to find a Rice for one. In the vast majority of restaurants they are only offered for a minimum of two people. Among the few exceptions is this Madrid house, whose main offer are meat, but where all its rice and fideuás, from the man to a black one, can be taken in individual paella both at the high tables and in the bar.

Villa Favorita Hotel. Zubieta, 26 (San Sebastián) Amelia

Amelia restaurant, two Michelin stars in San Sebastián



Óscar Oliva





The format of the great restaurants in some way hinders the access of diners that are alone. It is not the case of this bistrellado of San Sebastiánone of the best in the Guipuzcoan capital, where, although there are three tables, everything revolves around a bar for twelve diners located in front of the great open cuisine where the entire restaurant equipment works in sight, which also serves customers presenting and explaining the menu dishes. In Amelia, the kitchen shines very personal and without ties, but with a high technical level, of the Argentine Paulo Airaudo. And with an attractive contrast between creativity and a classic basis. The different passes of the menu are a compendium of intense flavors, precise points, complexity, elegance and successful citrus contrasts.

Cister, 11. (Málaga) The cosmo

Cosmo bar, in Malaga





“Here you come to eat.” The motto makes it very clear. There is no place for nonsense. Only a rich kitchen and well made with minimal touches of innovation to be up to date. The cosmo It is the third establishment in Malaga capital of Dani Carneroan experienced chef who, among others, worked with Berasategui, Ferran Adrià or Manolo de la Osa and who has opted for a kitchen model based on the Malaga tradition, tight to the season and the product of the area. La Cosmo, in the Malaga centerit is a space as pleasant as informal around a long bar in which the diner who goes alone has no problem to sit and enjoy some comedy price dishes.

Martzana Street, s/n. (Bilbao) Mine

Mina, in Bilbao





In a small place located in front of the Ribera Marketon the other side of the estuary, Álvaro Garrido It offers a modern cut kitchen, based on local suppliers and based on a single tasting menu that changes depending on the seasonal product. At the bottom of the elegant dining room there is a wooden bar, made with a single oak piece, in which the lonely diner can sit down and see chefs work while enjoying powerful aromas dishes and intense flavors.

Rúa Das Hortas, 1 (Santiago de Compostela) Marcelo house

Casa Marcelo, in Santiago de Compostela





Marcelo Tejedorpioneer of the new Galician cuisine, opted to convert his restaurant, next to the Compostela Cathedral, in a tavern with the aim of feeding at a contained price. To do this, it has a long table, perfect for lonely diners, and a bar similar to those of Sushi, located in front of the kitchen, in which the diner interrelates directly with the chefs.

N-634, km. 511. OTUR (Asturias) Consuelo house

Nice in Caslo Consuelo’s pickle, in Oter (Asturias)



C. Maribona





Road restaurants, due to their special characteristics, have been a perfect place to eat alone. Travelers of all kinds have frequented these establishments, almost all with their menu of the dayin which they never put on lonely travelers. On behalf of all of them we bring here this food house, one of the best of traditional Asturian cuisine, where the stews, served with the soup to the center of the table, and the Cantabrian products They are protagonists.

Gran Central Hotel. Vía Layetana, 30 (Barcelona) Can bo

Can bo, in Barcelona





A type of customers who usually eat alone are those housed in hotels. Can boopen a few months ago in the Gran Central Hotel From Barcelona, ​​it is a good example of hotel restaurants mounted thinking about the comfort of guests, but also open to diners who arrive from the street. With the cook Oliver Peña As an advisor, it offers a proposal focused on tapas and small dishes that highlight local ingredients and that are perfect for those who want to eat alone.

Félix Boix, 6. (Madrid) Ugo Chan

Ugo Chan bar in Madrid





In Ugo Chan It’s hard to find a table, but the bar is the perfect space to eat alone. A bar that presides over the simple dining room and links with the Japanese spirit of this restaurant. Behind her, Hugo Muñozremarkable cook, interact directly with customers, selecting OMAKASE -style dishes. Japo-Hispana fusion (or better japo-madrileña) in a kitchen without limits in which the experience and good technique of the chef shines. Elaborations such as the gyoza of calluses in the Madrid, the Usuzukuri of Salmonte with Yuzu and vinaigreta of Bilbao or the loins of Torcaz Paloma with caviar lentils and foam of curry mark the successful path of this house.

Hilton Diagonal Mar. Paseo del Taulat, 262 (Barcelona) Aürt

Although they have announced that they will close in May to move to a more central place in the city, there is still time to visit the restaurant of that great chef that is Artur Martínezmounted on a long bar where they feel a maximum of seventeen diners attended by the cook himself and his young team in an environment of complicity and informality. A perfect space for those good gastronomy who want to eat alone and enjoy.

