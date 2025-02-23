Ten reports support that the law that protects the garden did not aggravate the flood of the Poyo ravine in the Dana, as Mazón says

Both the president of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, and the vice president and spokesman, Susana Camarero, affirmed again in the debate last Thursday, February 20 in the Corts that the law of L’Horta has prevented executing the works of channeling of the ravine of the poyo and the salt, an argument that they have been wielding in recent weeks to derive in the government the responsibility of the catastrophic Dana of the past 29 of October.

Gan Pampols: “The works of the Poyo Barranco were approved in 2010 and were not made for a cut in the investments of 75%”

In addition, they have used this same argument to justify the approval of a law of l’Horta that among other things eliminates the Consell de l’Horta and the binding nature of the reports on the projects to be executed. In addition, it opens the door to the construction of “singular sports facilities” in what was previously protected, which can imply the overfection of 3,800 hectares, according to the Association Per L’Horta.

However, according to the documentation collected by the Socialist Group in the Corts that Eldiario.es has accessed, none of the 10 reports prepared on the project since 2022 by the Generalitat Valenciana, four of which have been issued with the PP at the head of the Consell, they count are favorable, in some cases with conditions to adapt them to the landscape, but at no time are incompatibilities due to the law of l’Horta.

Only one of them, that of February 19, 2024 of the Consell de l’Horta, prepared by an external company, raises more repairs, although it raises alternatives for three and four sections. The last report is from October 23, 2024, six days before the DANA, of the landscape and territorial planning service of the Department of Environment. It is a document requested by the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) on the ‘Environmental Adaptation of the Poyo Barranco entel the crossing with the A-7 and the Cavalls ravine’.

The report concludes that “the planned channeling can cause significant condition, provided that consideration c) of point 1 of section B of this report is not met; Therefore, the issuance of a favorable report is conditioned to the contribution of the required justification ”and adds:“ On section C of this report related to the landscape, for the issuance of a favorable report the project must incorporate a land integration study, which will make emphasis on the contents cited in point 3 of section C of this report ”. As the CHJ already reported, the project of the Barranco de la Saleta section will be tendered in the second semester of this year.

In this regard, the deputy spokeswoman for the Socialist Group in the Corts, María José Salvador, commented that “the sectorial reports issued by the different departments of the Department about the projects of both the ravine of the Poyo and La Saleta, show that they never There was no report against; Neither the Law nor the Territorial Action Plan of L’Horta have prevented hydraulic infrastructure; It is more Mazón has lied aware that there was no opposite report and has used the Dana as a pretext to end the law of L’Horta because its only objective is to build even in flood zone putting the population at risk. ”

A project that the PP left expired in 2018

The vice president for economic and social recovery, Francisco José Gan Pampols, was the guest on January 28 in the program ‘The night in 24 hours’ of Spanish Television (TVE) who directs and presents Xabier Fortes on the occasion of the three months that are celebrated this Wednesday of the Dana that swept the Horta Sud de València leaving 224 deaths and three missing.

In one of his interventions, Pampols explained the reasons why the project of channeling of the Poyo and Saleta ravine was stuck: “The works that would have to have solved the problem in the ravine of the poyo, the salt, the pozalet, They are projected since 2010, there are eight performances. I talked to the engineer who projected them through the Hydrographic Confederation. What happened? Because another of the disastrous phenomena occurred. The 2008 crisis caused investments in hydraulic infrastructure to fall 75%. So the first thing to do is take a national hydrological plan seriously with the provisions you want because this can happen in the Valencian Community, as can happen in the Andalusian or in Catalan, ”he said.

Pampols’ statement comes to guarantee the explanations that the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco) and the Júcar Confederation (CHJ) on the delay in the execution of these works and contradicts the thesis of the PP that maintains that it paralyzed them Sánchez’s government among other reasons for being incompatible with the law of L’Horta. Both arguments are inaccurate.

The Valencian government unprotected an flood garden area where a golf course and 6,000 homes were projected



As the Vice President of the Government of Mazón said, the project that was approved obtained in December 2011 The corresponding Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), which by the way signed former Minister Teresa Ribera. However, the non-execution of the works already under the government of Mariano Rajoy (2011-2018) made the day expired, which forced the environmental procedures to initiate again. As one of the project engineers, Ramiro Martínez Costa, explained, the work would have reduced material damage by 30%, but human losses have to do with prevention measures. Martínez also ruled out that L’Horta’s law has blocked the action, but establishes landscape integration measures.