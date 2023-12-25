What ingredients make up a Christmas movie? Is it the one whose plot takes place specifically in what is described as 'the most special time of the year'? The one that shares messages of kindness, reunion, solidarity and generosity? The one that includes Christmas carols in its soundtrack and decorated fir trees in its plans? Does it perhaps have to do with the genre or the release date? In the absence of strict regulation on the matter, basically a movie becomes a Christmas movie if the public so wishes. And, according to the dozens of articles that defend it, You have an email It is becoming a perfect classic to watch during these holidays. 25 years after its premiere, the comedy starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in which the owner of a bookstore and the heir of a large chain are unaware that they have a relationship by mail, perhaps it is the great Christmas story that viewers deserve . These are some reasons to defend your candidacy:

Because, although it is not strictly Christmas, there is a lot of Christmas in the film: If the networks have been defending for years that even Crystal jungle It's a festive movie You have an email should have a golden ticket to be part of the genre. Although the plot covers several seasons, in the romantic comedy we find scenes of carols, streets covered in snow and Ryan decorating the tree that presides over the window of his store. In addition, two of the big turning points of the plot take place during the most special time of the year: when Joe Fox discovers that Kathleen is the user he has fallen in love with while chatting and when she realizes that the closure of her library is now incorrigible.

Because there is no city more Christmassy than New York: Despite the efforts of the mayor of Vigo or the four decades of crowds courtesy of Cortylandia, Hollywood has turned the Big Apple into the hegemonic city of Christmas in global pop culture. Who doesn't remember Macaulay Culkin visiting the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza or Central Park in Home Alone 2? You have an email It offers us to travel from the comfort of our sofa to the most romantic and bucolic corners of the Upper West Side. Except, sadly, the little bookstore run by Ryan is now a dry cleaner.

Because it also celebrates the chosen family: No matter how much advertising creatives continue to try to sell the traditional family – large, structured and willing to leave behind any personal or ideological quarrel in pursuit of the magic of these dates – as an ideal to pursue, the truth is that the concept is increasingly is further from that hypothesis. The families of 2024 are not always made up of people united by blood ties and the pen of Nora Ephron – director and screenwriter – pays a small tribute to that diversity. Two examples: Kathleen (Ryan) decides to celebrate Christmas with the employees of her bookstore, with whom she has a very close relationship. For Joe Fox's part, due to his father's last marriage, we can enjoy seeing Tom Hanks sharing confidences with his four-year-old stepbrother.

Scene from 'You've got email' United Archives / Cordon Press

Because, like Christmas, viewing it is all nostalgia: Longing and melancholy are two of the basic ingredients in days that are usually focused on rekindling memories and reconnecting with loved ones, thus realizing what has changed and what has remained the same in our lives. View today You have an email It is a one-way ticket to that nostalgia that smears our collective memory with the ancient sound of the modem as a tune from the very same opening credits. Who doesn't want to remember that time when the Internet was an embryo limited to a desktop computer, when digital dating had not yet cultivated a misogynistic and toxic dynamic or when romantic comedies filled the seats in cinemas?

Because the essence of Christmas is spending time with our loved ones: And has there ever been a more lovable couple in the last quarter century of cinema than Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks? We don't believe it.

Because there is no better date to question the consumerist impetus: At its core, Nora Ephron tried to outline a critique of capitalism with this film cool more predatory and the impact of gentrification that corners small businesses like Kathleen's. In days of such unbridled consumerism as these, the character played by Meg Ryan stands out as the responsible counterpoint that these festivities need: to value the importance of moments with those closest to us, to appreciate even the smallest details and, of course, , supporting local commerce when the occasion requires it. The character puts her spirit into her words in one of the film's most memorable dialogues: “I lead a small life. Valuable but small.”

Because Kathleen's (Meg Ryan) style now fascinates tiktokers: It is one of the most unusual trends of this end of 2023. The social network TikTok has been filled these months with a wave of tributes to the style popularized by the actress in films such as the one mentioned. Coined as 'Meg Ryan Fall', it is an aesthetic that claims her wardrobe as a reference to imitate during the fall-winter and already has almost 11 million views on TikTok. Namely: cardigans in beige tones, flared skirts, blazers oversize or bowler hats. Wardrobe basics with the same color scheme and combined with different textures. “It's the most adorable. I've seen pictures of girls trying on hats. I don't know if I have much to do with all that, but it's very sweet. I love it”, certified the one mentioned in the magazine People.

Because it is a love story as canonical as it is warm: There is nothing more pertinent during these holidays than wrapping ourselves in a blanket and enduring the heaviest digestions of the year with a comforting, optimistic and ideal plot for the whole family, regardless of age, to enjoy on the couch. You have an email It is pure cinematic comfort, the materialization of the myth 'opposites attract' that teaches us that there is no romance that cannot overcome an a priori insurmountable difference.

Because its soundtrack improves any Christmas carol: Since we are introduced to the character of Meg Ryan enjoying the New York autumn with Dolores O'Riordan singing dreams, the first anthem of the Irish band The Cranberries, one perceives that a certain amount of care has been taken when making the musical selection for the film. And it doesn't disappoint throughout: Carole King, Sinead O'Connor, Stevie Wonder, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstrong… Come for the romance, stay for the songs.

Because Joni Mitchell herself corroborates it: “Getting into the Christmas mood with this scene of You have an email“, confessed the legendary singer-songwriter in a tweet published in 2022.