EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The concern to combat climate change is made up of a mix of small and big actions: as world leaders negotiate more or less successfully how to combat global warming and governments and companies search for ways to make commitments that help reduce emissions , many citizens wonder what actions we can take as consumers to protect the Planet. But we don’t know how to start having more friendly habits with the environment.

América Futura proposes this guide of small daily actions to raise awareness and take care of the environment:

1. Separate waste

fernanda castro

Although we know that in the world there are many people who do it or are forced to do it by State policies, there are still many Latin American countries where separating at source is a personal choice. Incorrect waste management is considered one of the causes of global warming, so having three baskets at home is key. One for recyclables, one for compost, and a third for discard.

2. Make compost

fernanda castro

Composting is a natural process to treat part of our daily organic waste. In an average of three months, we managed to transform waste into fertile soil. Here we explain how to do it:

Define where. It depends where we live. If it’s a house, we can assemble it on the ground. In an apartment, a balcony composter will be necessary.

You have to start by separating organic waste of plant origin, such as remains of fruits, vegetables and infusions (weed, tea or coffee). Not animal meat. A piece of advice: Avoid putting excessive garlic, onion or citrus fruits as they can generate a lot of acidity in the compost and due to their bactericidal effect they take a long time to be composted.

Make a system of layers with dry residues such as dry earth, dry grass or cardboard or paper without ink. It is important to achieve a balance in the humidity of the compost and that it is oxygenated. It is key to cover it to avoid rodents.

Once the compost bin is full, we let it sit for two to three months to decompose. It is important to separate the leachates, the famous “juices” generated by the decomposition of organic waste, which, reduced with water, work as a great fertilizer for soils and plants.

3. Plasticize our days

fernanda castro

Another tip is to avoid plastics. Every minute, 500,000 million bags are used in the world, which often end up contaminating ecosystems. In the oceans alone there are more than 140 million tons of plastic fragments. To combat this trend, we can think of two relatively simple actions:

Do not use single-use plastics, which represent 40% of all plastics produced and, in general, are not recycled. Plastic takes between 150 and 500 years to disintegrate, while its lifespan is no more than 30 minutes.

Goodbye packaging. You can buy in bulk, reduce the consumption of plastic bottles, plastic wrap…

With those of us who cannot stop consuming, love bottles can be made (insert transparent plastic containers -not metallic ones- and films in plastic bottles) to deliver to green points that receive them.

4. Reduce energy consumption

fernanda castro

One of the great challenges of our societies is the energy transition, that is, how to mutate from a matrix based mainly on fossil fuels (oil and gas) towards renewable energies (sun, wind or water, for example). As its name says, it is a transition. For this reason, it is key to think about how to change our way of consuming energy. Some first steps may be:

Use public transport and less car.

Reduce electricity consumption.

Take advantage of daylight and use led lamps.

Be careful with vampire consumption. This means that you don’t have to leave appliances plugged in that aren’t being used.

Analyze how to transition to renewables.

5. Responsible use of water

fernanda castro

Almost three quarters of our body is water, and the same proportion is repeated on the planet: water covers 70% of the world’s surface, but only 3% is sweet and suitable for consumption. Of the 3% mentioned, around 2% is found in glaciers and very deep underground layers that are difficult to access. Therefore, we only have 1% to supply the more than 7,700 million inhabitants of the world. With these figures it is very clear why we should take care of it. Some actions that we can take for this are:

Do not brush your teeth with the faucet open.

Do not take immersion baths.

Avoid washing with few clothes in the washing machine.

Do not let the water run while washing dishes.

Avoid using a hose when flushing.

Review possible losses in faucets.

Choose products that have a lower water footprint, that is, that use the least amount of water possible for their production process.

6. Local and sovereign consumption

fernanda castro

By promoting local businesses, we reduce our carbon footprint. And by consuming agroecological fruits and vegetables, we are committed to undertakings that replace agrochemicals and pesticides with bio-inputs and transgenic seeds with organic ones.

More information

7. Organic personal care products

fernanda castro

It is key to use personal care products that are free of animal cruelty or without certain preservatives or ingredients that end up harming marine fauna, such as parabens. For this reason, more and more people are choosing to switch to solid shampoo, a bamboo brush or natural hygiene and beauty products such as rinse cream or conditioner, deodorant or toothpaste.

For menstruation, we find alternatives such as cups, cloth towels and menstrual panties. Traditional disposable wipes or tampons take 500 years to degrade and generate thousands of tons of waste.

More information

8. Clean the house with natural products

fernanda castro

There are many startups for solid dishwashing detergents, loofahs, and natural laundry products. And there are also recipes that can be made at home, such as grease cleaners based on lemon and baking soda. You can also change the typical foam rubber sponges for jute sponges or natural Luffa sponges.

9. Reduce the use of paper

Paper production is one of the industrial activities with the greatest negative impact on the environment. Its manufacturing, distribution and consumption process implies the overexploitation of natural resources that are harmful to nature.

What alternatives are there?

Sugarcane paper. Bagasse is the matter that remains after the sugary juice is extracted from the sugar cane. These remains have a large amount of fibers that can be used to produce paper.

Use recycled paper and do not print unless it is essential.

10. Connect with nature

In English they call it ‘earthing’. It is about the act of connecting with nature. For example, walking barefoot on the ground. How did we do it? Within the routine, look for moments to breathe between trees, get into the sea or lakes.

In addition to generating health benefits such as reducing stress levels, improving circulation, sleep or regulating the nervous system, with these actions we will do a click environmental. Various aspects of our life will be affected for the better and we will notice the results in our day to day. The power is in our hands.

*From yapa:

Do not forget to demand more and better rights and laws, both local and international regulations to protect our common home, which is the Planet. The great paradigmatic changes at the right level always occur from the bottom up. The power is in our hands.