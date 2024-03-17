FC Barcelona has always had world-class players. Players have arrived at the Barça club who would end up making history for the club, as well as others whose time will be rather little remembered, either because they did not quite fit in or because they did not give the level that was expected of them.
Therefore, below we will review ten players who came to the Blaugrana team as stars, and who ended up becoming failures:
The Belarusian midfielder was irreplaceable in Wenger's Arsenal, forming in midfield with Rosicky and Fábregas. He arrived at the Blaugrana discipline as a differential player with great technical quality, but an early injury caused his decline to begin. From the second season onwards he alternated loan spells, until he finally left for Russian football on a free transfer.
The Turk came to the Blaugrana after playing a great role at Atlético de Madrid, in exchange for 34 million euros. He only played two seasons, until he entered a loan cycle that ended with him leaving as a free agent for Galatasaray.
After being an important player in that Arsenal made up of stars such as Henry or Vieira, and winning the World Cup with France, the midfielder would arrive at FC Barcelona to play only one season, since his lack of adaptation and his internal problems in the club caused him to end up leaving for Chelsea the following year.
The Brazilian arrived from Gremio in exchange for 31 million euros to take the team's baton in the center of the field, in the search for someone to play the role that Xavi Hernández had played, who had left the team in 2015. However, due to different circumstances, the player did not fully adapt, and finally he would end up leaving for Juventus in exchange for 76 million euros.
He arrived from Juventus after becoming world champion with Italy weeks before. However, the Italian full-back did not show the qualities that justified the 14 million outlay that FC Barcelona had made, and finally, after only two seasons, he ended up leaving for Milan.
The Dutchman arrived as a star in the Premier League from Arsenal, to replace Figo's departure. FC Barcelona paid 40 million euros for the winger, who never finished performing at the same level as in the English league, and finally after a period of inactivity, he would return to his country of origin to play the last years of his career. he.
Another important outlay from FC Barcelona. The club paid 120 million for the French attacker, who since he arrived seemed like a totally different player than the one seen at Atlético de Madrid. Aware that he had made a mistake in his decision, he returned on loan to the Colchonero club, who would finally end up buying him in exchange for 20 million euros.
A player with a quality and overflow like few others have. He arrived at the Barça team from Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 135 million, with the aim of making Neymar's departure forgotten. Despite having everything to be one of the best players in the world, the large number of injuries and his lack of interest sometimes caused a love-hate relationship towards him to develop among the Blaugrana fans. Finally, he left last summer for PSG.
The historic Argentine player arrived as a star from Boca Juniors in exchange for 11 million euros. However, the midfielder did not meet expectations, and after just one year he went on loan to Villarreal. Ultimately, he would never return from the loan, and the yellow submarine would end up paying eight million euros to buy him.
He became the most expensive signing in the history of FC Barcelona, paying a whopping 160 million euros. Although he had several opportunities, he did not finish working and went on loan to Bayern Munich, where he participated in the famous 8-2 win, scoring two goals. Later he would go on loan to Aston Villa, who would end up buying him for 20 million euros.
