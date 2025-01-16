Once you have left all the Christmas hustle behind and immersed yourself in your routine again, on the weekends you want to take time to rest. And Madrid hosts these days the perfect leisure activities to take it easy in the morning, afternoon and even evening with friends and family.

ABC offers you a selection of the best plans to do from this Thursday, January 16 until next Sunday.

Friday, January 17 Disconnect with an immersive yoga session, DJ and snacks

If your resolutions for the year include taking better care of yourself, this Friday you have the perfect opportunity to take your first steps. Your Safe Space organizes an immersive yoga session that will feature a DJ set and snacks to start the weekend in the most balanced way, physically and emotionally.

Where: El Hueco (Daroca Avenue, 34)

When: Friday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: 25 euros

Until January 17 Drawings, prints and furniture by Donald Judd at the Elvira González Gallery

The Elvira González Gallery presents until January 17 the sixth individual exhibition of Donald Judd in the gallery, a fundamental artist and theorist in the history of 20th century American art. The exhibition includes a selection of drawings, prints and furniture, since in addition to his artistic practice, Judd (Missouri 1928 – New York 1994) was a prolific draftsman and designed almost a hundred pieces of furniture for everyday use.









View of the exhibition ‘JUDD drawings – engravings – furniture’



CUAUHTLI GUTIÉRREZ





A museum in tribute to the work of Banksy

Arganzuela hosts a new cultural space where you can enjoy the work of the British urban artist Banksy. The museum has more than 170 pieces, including life-size reproductions of its most iconic murals.

Madrid City Council





Where: Paseo de la Esperanza, 1

When: Every day from 10.00 to 20.000. Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Price: From 10 euros

A night at the most exclusive nightclub in Madrid

Discover one of the most exclusive nightlife spaces in the capital in Fitz. Thousands of people, dozens of DJs and the most listened to artists of the moment have passed through its booths and on its dance floor. From Quevedo to Rauw Alejandro, including Travis Scott, they have enjoyed the Madrid night at this nightclub located on Calle de la Princesa.

FITZ





Until January 19 San Antón Festivities 2025

The Madrid City Council celebrates every year, around January 17, the day of San Antonio Abad, the festivities of the patron saint of animals. Enjoy this beautiful tradition with your animal friends: the blessings in the church of San Antón, the tours and the purchase of rolls and many more activities.

Madrid City Council





Until February 22 Judeline, Ángeles Toledano and Nat Simons, this week at Inverfest

Concerts by Judeline, Ángeles Toledano and Nat Simons, among others, star in this week’s Inverfest programming, a series of winter concerts that Madrid organizes every year during the months of January and February to celebrate the beginning of the new year.

Nat Simons concert poster at Inverfest



inverfest





Visit El Capricho park

Spend an afternoon with the romantic temples, gardens and monuments of El Capricho Park. This historic garden located in Barajas has just turned 50 years old. The labyrinths, fountains, sculptures, a pond and a small palace, that of the Dukes of Osuna, are some of the elements that have made it one of the most picturesque spaces in the capital.

El Capricho Park, in Alameda de Osuna



Tania Sieira





Until March 16 Tomorrowland Immersive Experience

The immersive Tomorrowland experience visits La Sala de Cristal at the Movistar Arena every day until March of this year. This event offers an incredible immersive audiovisual experience for all audiences, allowing you to experience the magic of the legendary Tomorrowland electronic music festival.

Where: The Crystal Room of the Movistar Arena

When: Monday to Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: From 18.50 euros

A walk through the Madrid of the Austrias

Discovering the capital’s cultural heritage is always a good weekend plan. No matter how cold it may be. Between the Plaza Mayor and the Plaza de Oriente, a large part of the 17th century palaces and convents are preserved and a walk through the area is one of the most nutritious leisure activities you can do in the city with family or friends.

Madrid City Council





Until February 2 An exhibition tour of ‘The Legend of the Titanic’

With virtual reality, sensory experiences and 5D, Matadero’s ship 16 recreates the tragic and everyday moments in the history of the famous liner.

Exhibition ‘The Legend of the Titanic’, in Matadero



Ernesto Agudo





Where: Nave 16 of Matadero

When: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Price: Up to 23.40 euros

