The streets of the capital during the Constitution Bridge are more crowded than ever and walking along the Gran Vía is an impossible task. Whether you are a neighbor or a visitor looking to avoid the stress of the center, Madrid has a wide range of leisure activities far from the traditional and emblematic spaces.
ABC offers you a selection of plans to do from this Thursday, December 5 until next Sunday.
Until January 5
A magical Christmas at the Madrid Amusement Park
Madrid Amusement Park opens the doors of its Christmas season this Constitution Bridge. Until January 5, the park will have a transformation to celebrate these important dates, filling every corner with decoration, lighting and magic.
Pose with friends and family in the ephemeral gardens of Retiro
Aware that the Retiro is a magnet at this point in the calendar, the Madrid City Council adds several more attractions to the most photographable corners of the park. Because if any corner of the Retiro can shine more at any time of the year, that time is Christmas and its predecessors.
Until December 15
A route through the meninas that decorate Madrid
As has been a tradition for six years, Velázquez’s Meninas return to the streets of the capital. This edition features the creativity of the members of Hombres G, the singers Chenoa and the Venezuelan Karina, the journalist Susanna Griso, the chef Cristina Oria and the businesswoman Paloma Cuevas in the 30 pieces on display.
-
Where: In Centro, Chamartín, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca
-
When: Until December 15
Since November 23
The Plaza España Christmas market returns
La Navideña, the Christmas market in the Plaza de España, arrives once again in the heart of Madrid to offer a wide range of activities for the whole family. A 450 square meter natural ice rink, craft and gastronomic stalls or experiential theatrical and circus performances. In addition, you can enjoy gastronomic spaces, such as the Paulaner Biergarten.
Until January 6
Visit the largest Christmas park in Spain
Until Three Kings Day, Torrejón de Ardoz becomes the capital of Christmas. The fairgrounds of this Madrid town will host a theme park with light and sound shows, the largest life-size Nativity scene in Spain and musical shows for more than a month.
From December 22 to January 4
The new Christmas edition of Circo Price starts
After the success achieved two years ago with The Five Friends, Lola González and Bob Niko return this Christmas to the Teatro Circo Price with the continuation of their previous show titled: The Return of the Five Friends.
Until December 14
Tour Guadarrama on Felipe II’s historic train
The historic train of Felipe II has been restored so that the public can once again see a 20th century locomotive in motion. The route would pass through the Guadarrama mountain range until reaching El Escorial. The finishes will not be the only thing that transports travelers to another era: even the conductors will be dressed in period uniforms.
-
Where: Príncipe Pío train station at 10:20 a.m.
-
When: Until December 14
-
Price: From 12.60 euros
Until January 12
The Berlin Wall. A world divided
More than 300 original objects, videos and real testimonies from those who lived on both sides of the wall for almost three decades, from 1961 to 1989. The Castellana Room 214, of Fundación Canal, hosts the first large-scale traveling exhibition on the Berlin Wall .
-
Where: Sala Castellana 214, in Fundación Canal
-
When: Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
-
Price: From 12.60 euros
Starting November 15
Exhibition of the Marvel universe at Ifema
The official exhibition celebrates 85 years of the Marvel universe, from comic book illustrations to the highest-grossing films on the big screen. The exhibition takes a tour of Marvel’s 85 years of history, bringing together more than 200 original pieces, many of them exclusive and iconic. The pavilion is divided into immersive and interactive galleries where you can learn more about the history of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel.
-
Where: Ifema
-
When: Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Price: From 16.90 euros
This is the selection of plans that ABC offers you for these days in the capital.
#Ten #plans #December #long #weekend #Madrid #amusement #parks #exhibitions
Leave a Reply