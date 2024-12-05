The streets of the capital during the Constitution Bridge are more crowded than ever and walking along the Gran Vía is an impossible task. Whether you are a neighbor or a visitor looking to avoid the stress of the center, Madrid has a wide range of leisure activities far from the traditional and emblematic spaces.

ABC offers you a selection of plans to do from this Thursday, December 5 until next Sunday.

Until January 5 A magical Christmas at the Madrid Amusement Park

Madrid Amusement Park opens the doors of its Christmas season this Constitution Bridge. Until January 5, the park will have a transformation to celebrate these important dates, filling every corner with decoration, lighting and magic.

Winterland, the most Christmassy Amusement Park



Pose with friends and family in the ephemeral gardens of Retiro

Aware that the Retiro is a magnet at this point in the calendar, the Madrid City Council adds several more attractions to the most photographable corners of the park. Because if any corner of the Retiro can shine more at any time of the year, that time is Christmas and its predecessors.









Walkers take pictures for the networks in the Retiro plant arch



Until December 15 A route through the meninas that decorate Madrid

As has been a tradition for six years, Velázquez’s Meninas return to the streets of the capital. This edition features the creativity of the members of Hombres G, the singers Chenoa and the Venezuelan Karina, the journalist Susanna Griso, the chef Cristina Oria and the businesswoman Paloma Cuevas in the 30 pieces on display.

Some of the meninas exhibited in the streets of Madrid



Where: In Centro, Chamartín, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca

When: Until December 15

Since November 23 The Plaza España Christmas market returns

La Navideña, the Christmas market in the Plaza de España, arrives once again in the heart of Madrid to offer a wide range of activities for the whole family. A 450 square meter natural ice rink, craft and gastronomic stalls or experiential theatrical and circus performances. In addition, you can enjoy gastronomic spaces, such as the Paulaner Biergarten.

Plaza España ice rink



Until January 6 Visit the largest Christmas park in Spain

Until Three Kings Day, Torrejón de Ardoz becomes the capital of Christmas. The fairgrounds of this Madrid town will host a theme park with light and sound shows, the largest life-size Nativity scene in Spain and musical shows for more than a month.

Attractions of Magical Christmas, the Torrejón de Ardoz theme park



From December 22 to January 4 The new Christmas edition of Circo Price starts

After the success achieved two years ago with The Five Friends, Lola González and Bob Niko return this Christmas to the Teatro Circo Price with the continuation of their previous show titled: The Return of the Five Friends.

Until December 14 Tour Guadarrama on Felipe II’s historic train

The historic train of Felipe II has been restored so that the public can once again see a 20th century locomotive in motion. The route would pass through the Guadarrama mountain range until reaching El Escorial. The finishes will not be the only thing that transports travelers to another era: even the conductors will be dressed in period uniforms.

Where: Príncipe Pío train station at 10:20 a.m.

When: Until December 14

Price: From 12.60 euros

Until January 12 The Berlin Wall. A world divided

More than 300 original objects, videos and real testimonies from those who lived on both sides of the wall for almost three decades, from 1961 to 1989. The Castellana Room 214, of Fundación Canal, hosts the first large-scale traveling exhibition on the Berlin Wall .

Where: Sala Castellana 214, in Fundación Canal

When: Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Price: From 12.60 euros

Starting November 15 Exhibition of the Marvel universe at Ifema

The official exhibition celebrates 85 years of the Marvel universe, from comic book illustrations to the highest-grossing films on the big screen. The exhibition takes a tour of Marvel’s 85 years of history, bringing together more than 200 original pieces, many of them exclusive and iconic. The pavilion is divided into immersive and interactive galleries where you can learn more about the history of iconic superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel.

Where: Ifema

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Price: From 16.90 euros

