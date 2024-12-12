Ten people have been treated by health services after having suffered smoke inhalation in a fire on the third floor of a home on Alfonso Fernández street, in the Madrid district of Carabanchel, Emergencies Madrid has reported.

SAMUR-Civil Protection has assisted a total of ten peopleall of a minor nature, although three of them have been transferred to the hospital for further evaluation. Madrid Firefighters have evacuated eight people through the façade and two through the stairwell.

As explained by Javier Ramos, duty officer of the City Hall Fire Department, upon arrival of the crews they found a large amount of dense and opaque smoke, which has spread to the stairwell through an open door, affecting the homes on the fourth floor.