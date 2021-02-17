At least ten people were injured in the earthquake in southern Iran, reports Tasnim…

Tremors with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale were recorded on the evening of February 17.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 149 kilometers southeast of the city of Shekhre-Kord, which is home to about 129 thousand people. The center of tremors lay at a depth of ten kilometers.

According to the agency, at least ten people were injured in the earthquake.

There is destruction in the cities of Yasuj and Sisekht. There are also power outages in the affected areas. Ambulances were sent to the scene.

