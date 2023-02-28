In Ulyanovsk, 10 people were injured in a fire at a car service on the Moscow highway

At least ten people were injured in a fire at a car service in Ulyanovsk. About it became known REN TV.

According to the channel, the fire spread in the spray booth in the car service building, which is located on the Moscow highway. The area of ​​the fire was 850 square meters, it has already been eliminated.

Previously, the victims were poisoned by carbon monoxide, the workers of the Russian car service themselves left the building before the arrival of firefighters.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, in the area of ​​Tikhie Zori, a warehouse of refrigerators caught fire, a major fire was assigned the second rank of complexity. 37 people and 12 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing, no one was injured.