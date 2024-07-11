Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

An unsolved murder, child abduction and people disappearing without a trace: Jay Slater is not the only person missing in Tenerife in 2024.

Tenerife – 19-year-old Briton Jay Slater has been missing since June 17. The young holidaymaker flew to Tenerife with his friends to attend a festival and disappeared without a trace on the way to his accommodation. A now aborted major search operation yielded no clues about the whereabouts of the 19-year-old. A new Theory could provide further insightsBut Jay Slater is not the only one missing on the island. This year alone, ten people have disappeared without a trace.

Missing on Tenerife: Ten people have disappeared on the Spanish island since January

According to the club SOS Desperate Since the beginning of the year, a total of 10 people have disappeared without a trace, including Jay Slater. A few days before his disappearance, 51-year-old Marek J. was reported missing in Tenerife. The case of 71-year-old Marc Francis, who disappeared on April 24, still raises many questions months after his disappearance. He and his wife, 66-year-old Laura Gastón, were from Belgium and were initially reported missing together.

However, the woman’s body was discovered just a few days later on the east coast of Tenerife near Arico, as the Canarian Weekly reported. She died a violent death. She was missing both legs, one hand and her head was covered in a plastic bag. Two arrests have already been made in Belgium, and another took place in Tenerife. However, there is still no trace of Marc Francis. A report that the man’s body was found in a car in the sea has not been confirmed by investigators.

Missing people in Tenerife: Two cases of child abduction

Belarusian national Natalia Belavus and her one-year-old son Vladimir Marcella were reported missing in Arona, Tenerife, on March 27. It is believed that the child was abducted by his 28-year-old mother. According to Daily Mail The woman is said to have been spotted in pictures on social media.

Previously, 27-year-old Mariel González Gutiérrez and her two-year-old son Sebastian Cobos Gonzalez disappeared. Both were found on March 21 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife was reported missing. As the association writes, this could also be a case of “parental abduction”. It is suspected that the child left the country.

On March 15, 44-year-old Rayco Garcia Diaz was reported missing in Barranco Hondo-Candelaria. He was classified as “endangered” by the police. It is believed that he was last seen driving a metallic gray Ford.

Tenerife: Ten people missing since January – still no clues

Two people disappeared without a trace in January. 17-year-old local Noelia Hernández Martin was last seen on January 23 in San Cristóbal de la Laguna in the north of Tenerife. On January 13, 59-year-old Juan Cabrera González disappeared in the municipality of La Orotava. The man has a mental disability and suddenly disappeared from his house, as Radio Television Canaria reported. Search operations have so far yielded no clues.

For the family of the missing six-year-old Arian, there was sad certainty. The body of the boy was found. (vk)