According to the police, seven women and three men died as a result of being shot in the popular district of Impali in the south of Pietermaritzburg, in the province of Kosulu-Natal in the southeast of the country.

“According to initial elements, unidentified gunmen broke into a residence in Pietermaritzburg and ambushed the family,” police spokeswoman Lirandzo Themba said in a statement.

The motive for the crime was not immediately known.

Shootings of this kind are not uncommon in South Africa, as the country has one of the worst homicide rates in the world.