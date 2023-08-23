Ministry of Emergency Situations: 10 people died in a plane crash in the Tver region

Ten people died in the crash of a private plane in the Tver region. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram.

“There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all on board were killed, ”the ministry said in a statement.

At the moment, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is conducting search work. It is noted that the crash occurred near the village of Kuzhenkino. The Embraer Legacy aircraft operated the Moscow-St. Petersburg flight. According to some reports, the aircraft is attributed to the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The plane crash in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region became known on the evening of August 23.