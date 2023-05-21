The attack by an armed commando this Saturday against a group of drivers from a rally in Baja California, in northwestern Mexico, has resulted in at least ten deaths and nine injuries. In videos and images shared on social networks, you can see the results of the attack, competition ATVs shot and bodies lying next to the vehicles. In a recording it is even seen how several men fire with long weapons against one of the participating vehicles to the stupor of other participants who try to escape.

Although at the moment there is no clarity about the place or places of the attack, local media have reported that it has occurred in Ensenada and surroundings, south of Tijuana. The rally, known in the area as Chacanillazo, had started in the morning, on a city beach. As reported Zeta Tijuana and other media, citing reports from the municipal police, the attack began after 2:00 p.m., in the town of San Vicente, south of Ensenada.

The mayor of Ensenada, Armando Ayala, has referred to the events this Saturday: “I am in permanent communication with the State Attorney General’s Office, as well as with the federal corporations of the three levels of government to provide all the necessary information. Likewise, surveillance was increased in the delegations of the southern part of the municipality and the operations to locate those responsible for the attack remain active.

For years, Baja California has been one of the states with the highest rates of violence in the country, with Tijuana in the lead. Many times, the violence is explained as part of the struggle between criminal groups for control of the territory, especially in regions close to the border. Events like today’s make difficult, however, explanations that point to these struggles. The Cachanillazo had been held in Baja California since 2018 and had never registered such a situation.

