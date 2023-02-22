Ten Palestinians were killed and more than 80 wounded by bullets in a Israeli military attack on Nabluswhere there are frequent clashes, according to the Palestinian Authority.

In addition to a 16-year-old teenager, nine men between the ages of 23 and 72 were killed during the raid, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced. Islamic Jihad said one of its local commanders from its military wing was among the dead.

This is the bloodiest incursion in the West Bank since 2005. at least, with a balance similar to that of January 26 in Jenin, also in the north of the West Bank, where 10 Palestinians died, including combatants and a sixty-year-old woman.

At least 82 people were hospitalized from gunshot wounds in different establishments in this large Palestinian city, some of which are serious, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency ‘Wafa’, two of the injured were journalists covering the intervention. The Israeli Police, the Army and the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) indicated that their forces in Nablus entered “with the aim of arresting suspects involved in attacks” against Israelis, who were also already planning new attacks.

According to a joint communiqué, the soldiers surrounded a residence where the suspects were, who opened fire and threw explosives at the troops. Israeli troops killed the three Palestinians they were looking for, the report said, identifying them as Hossam Aslim, Muhamad Fatah and Walid Dahil.

In addition to exchanging fire with wanted suspects, the Army reported that other Palestinian gunmen opened fire, threw stones and Molotov cocktails at their troopswho responded with shots.

No Israeli soldiers or policemen were injured in the incidents. At least four of the Palestinians killed were identified as militants belonging to different armed groups, including two from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP), considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

The patience of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza is running out

“It won’t be long before the enemy knows once again that Palestinian blood is not cheap, and that our people will not remain silent in the face of continued aggression against them,” said Daoud Shehab, a senior YIP official in the Strip. from Gaza.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist movement Hamas -which rules in the Strip-, warned that “the patience of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza is running out“.

Mohamed Shtayeh, prime minister of the PNA, described the raid as “organized terrorism” and denounced that Israel seeks to transfer its internal political crisis to the conflict with the Palestinians. Today’s events are “a crime on the part of the (Israeli) occupation forces,” said a spokesman for the office of the president of the PNA, Mahmoud Abbas.

Accusing Israel of “pushing the region into an explosive situation”, he urged the US government to act immediately. and “pressure Israel to stop its crimes and aggressions against the Palestinian people“said spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

The incidents on Wednesday take place amid a sharp escalation of violence in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has already cost the lives of 59 Palestinians and 11 Israelis so far in 2023. A good part of these deaths were They occurred during armed clashes sparked by Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank, as well as in deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis.

The Palestinian national flag flies at half mast in the West Bank city center of Hebron. See also Scholz criticizes Israel for Abbas's comment on the Holocaust

Interventions like today’s have become almost daily since the end of March of last year, when Israel launched the so-called “Breaking the Wave” operation in response to a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians or Israeli Arabs.

The most frequent focus of these operations is the northern West Bank, especially the cities of Nablus and Jenin, which are home to important local armed groups, responsible for several attacks against Israelis.

