In Jerusalem, on the night of Tuesday, May 4, ten Palestinians were wounded during clashes with the Israeli military. This was stated by a representative of the city branch of the Red Crescent.

“Ten Palestinians were injured this night in a clash with Israeli soldiers in the Sheikh Jarrah area of ​​east Jerusalem. Three people were hospitalized, “the agency quotes the message. MAAN…

According to the agency, the cause of the clashes was the prevention by the Israeli military personnel of the strike of the Palestinians in front of the houses, from where the court ordered to evict 28 families and give this housing to the settlers.

In 1956, the Jordanian government, in cooperation with the Middle East Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA), decided to settle 28 Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah area of ​​Jerusalem, but did not provide them with title deeds.

On April 22, riots broke out at the Shechem Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City as police tried to prevent clashes between Arab and Jewish youth. During clashes in Jerusalem, 32 Palestinians were injured, 12 of them were taken to hospital.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred in May 2018, after the United States opened a new embassy in Israel, moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Thus, the States de facto recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Palestine considers part of the city its territory.

On April 16, it was reported that Israel attacked military targets of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.