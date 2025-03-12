Ten packaged soups that you can tune with grace to fight cold and rain

There is no dish that comforts us more, hot and even knows home than a good soup. The penalty is that they are usually dishes that need an elaboration if it does not complex, yes long, with cooking of hours and good hand to give it the point.

Thanks to modern advances and Campbell, we no longer have to put the pot to dawn to take a soup when we get home. Since the end of the 19th century there are already packaged soups in the market and this has made it easier for us to continue enjoying a hot broth or a vegetable cream, and even a party broth when the moment requires it with offers of bird broths, meat or fish, vegetables, crab or lobster. Also with cooked, noodles and even options to make us a ramen if we like Asian cuisine. There are alternatives without artificial additions, only with natural or vegan ingredients.