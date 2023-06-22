The violent arrest of 32-year-old Mateusz in Rotterdam played a role in his death. This is stated by the Public Prosecution Service after an initial investigation into the death of the Rotterdammer, who was struggling with psychological problems. The ten officers involved are not working on the street for the time being, the police have decided.

The victim was chased by the police two weeks ago on Friday evening after he jumped on a car in a confused state. Police say he posed a danger to himself and others. Family previously reported that Mateusz suffered from schizophrenia and was treated for it.

The taser was used after a chase. The thirty-something, who worked as a fitness instructor, then resisted his arrest. Officers use physical force to control him. Witnesses were shocked by the many officers who sat on top of him. Shortly after his arrest, he became ill. Despite resuscitation, he died some time later in a hospital.

Camera images of television maker in file

The Public Prosecution Service comes to the provisional conclusion that the actions of the police played a role in his death on the basis of statements by witnesses, camera images and findings of a forensic doctor. “The Public Prosecution Service can imagine that this raises many questions and emotions,” it says in a press statement. However, because the investigation is in full swing, the questions will not be answered.

The relatives are not surprised by the provisional conclusion. “Mateusz was a healthy man, he doesn’t just fall over,” says their lawyer Richard Korver. ,,There was also no reason to think that he had used drugs.” This was circulated before. The relatives think it is ‘very good’ that the Public Prosecution Service shares the first conclusions so quickly. “They want to make clear what happened.”

The file includes images of television maker Ewout Genemans, who used it for his program Rotterdam office that night some of the officers involved followed. “The images show that other people have also filmed, but unfortunately they have not yet reported. The family is urging that this be done. If someone does not trust the police enough, that is also possible with me,” says Korver. “The images are important, also to see what happened before and after the taser.” See also Wrestling | Jonni Sarkkinen wrestled the European Youth Championship gold - the world champion got a ride

Ten officers not on the street for the time being

The National Criminal Investigation Department always carries out independent fact-finding investigations under the authority of the Public Prosecution Service in the case of arrests involving serious injury or death. The officers have not been identified as suspects. However, ten officers are not allowed to work on the street for the time being, the police report.

Police Chief Fred Westerbeke: ,,I wish the family a lot of strength with the great loss of their son and brother. Much is still unclear about what exactly happened. That makes it extra heavy and difficult for the family.”



Ten agents have been placed on an inside position. That means they won’t be working on the street for the time being

Westerbeke emphasizes that it is very important for everyone that it becomes clear as soon as possible what has happened. “For now, ten agents have been placed on an indoor function. That means that they will not be working on the street for the time being.”

Social peace

Korver states that he ‘has never experienced before’ that ten officers have to do other work temporarily after an incident. “It is also the only right thing the police can do. There are serious questions about how a suspect died. It is important to take this measure for social peace.” See also Sobyanin announced the extension of QR codes for Muscovites who have recovered from COVID-19

The relatives understand that whether or not to designate the officers as suspects is not yet happening. “The question is whether they played an unlawful role in his death. More research is needed for that. I expect that those results will still take months.” How long the officers will be in their other place, the police cannot say now that the investigation is still in full swing.

Witnesses were shocked by officers on top of the suspect

These ten officers were all present on the ‘s-Gravenweg. “About ten officers dived on the man and sat on top of him,” a witness reported the day after the incident.

Two other witnesses did not understand why the arrest was so violent: “I saw all those officers sitting on top of him, shoes and all. You don’t treat a person like that, do you?” And: ,,After they overpowered him the first time, he tried to get up. Then they all sat on him, I was shocked.”

The two say that the agents just stayed on top of Mateusz. “The screaming slowly turned into crying,” says one. “And then all of a sudden it went quiet. ‘He’s dead’, I immediately said then,” said the other.

Also condolences from Mayor Aboutaleb

In a response, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb says: “My condolences go out to the relatives of the young man who died after his arrest last week. A man in need who needed help, but got into a situation no one wanted. A sad turn.”



A man in need who needed help, but got into a situation no one wanted. A sad turn

Aboutaleb states that he is confident that every effort will be made to provide clarity and openness about what happened. “The victim’s family has every right to that. I wish everyone involved strength and wisdom. I am happy to be available for the next of kin to offer help and support where necessary.” See also Five Russians who built a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh died in 11 days

