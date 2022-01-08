Although many of the world’s travelers seek to cut costs on their trips, there are destinations that arouse interest not just millionaires for the levels of luxury that they can offer to their visitors.

This is just a selection, in no specific order, of some cities that manage to combine comfort, sumptuousness, opulence, exquisite gastronomic and entertainment offerings and a high cost of living.

They have been featured on different lists in recent years as quintessential luxury places.

Paris

The French capital is known as one of the most important cities in the fashion sector.

This is the fashion capital of the world. Haute couture is an emblem of French luxury. Its long history with perfumery, jewelry and its gastronomy they paved the way for it to be the destination par excellence for good taste. Also, it is the epicenter of the arts and thousands of stories of opulence that are hidden in its streets. It offers its visitors treasures in exceptional architecture, places steeped in history. There, the best known names in haute couture and jewelry have settled in this city to go down in history.

Fiji Islands

The color of the sea is one of its greatest attractions.

Fiji is an archipelago made up of some 300 islands, of which a hundred are uninhabited. Its crystalline sea and white sand made it a destination desired by millions of tourists, but which few can access. For decades, it has been the ‘perfect’ honeymoon for millions of couples around the world, where they find privacy, luxury and natural beauty here. From there, for example, an aquifer is exploited in a tropical forest for the sale of bottled water, which bears the name of Fiji, and has positioned itself in the world as a luxury product among celebrities, politicians and businessmen.

New York

New York is one of the most visited destinations by tourists in the world.

This is the city that never sleeps. For decades it has remained one of the favorite destinations for millions of tourists who have been captivated by what it offers to its visitors. Many come there for its huge skyscrapers, the iconic streets of Manhattan, the luxury of some of the most prestigious stores in the world, as well as its renowned restaurants. It is the commercial heart of the United States, where thousands of executives have closed important businesses, and where tourists seek to live or witness the luxury and opulence of a cosmopolitan city par excellence.

The virgin islands

They are located in the Caribbean. Millionaires have arrived there from all over the world. Its impressive crystalline beaches are one of the great attractions of this region, in addition to the exclusivity and privacy that the hotel infrastructure offers its visitors. It has been ideal for luxury weddings and dream honeymoons.

Bora Bora

Bora Bora is one of the Leeward Islands, of the Society Islands, in French Polynesia. To

It is perhaps one of the best known beach postcards in the world. Its exquisite turquoise water, white sand beaches and deep orange sunsets make it one of the most coveted destinations in the world. It has also been known that to get to this corner, in French Polynesia, requires a lot of money, which is why it attracts a higher category tourism. It is a romantic destination that offers its visitors privacy and comfort. For many it is “the journey of life.”

Seychelles island

It is considered one of the most beautiful destinations in the Indian Ocean. Only 30 of its 115 islands are inhabited. It has a tropical climate throughout the year. It offers luxurious villas, perfectly integrated into their surroundings. Some have a private pool and outdoor Jacuzzi.

The Toscana

Italy is a luxury tourism destination par excellence. But this region has become an important place for those seeking exclusivity. It is one of the most expensive places in the country and many of its hotels are old adapted palaces, far away, for the most part, from the big city. Its vineyards and its historical legacy have catapulted it as a luxury destination.

Dubai

‘Palm Jumeirah’, a set of artificial islands located off the coast of Dubai that have been celebrating more than 20 years since its inauguration.

This is one of the most coveted tourist and employment destinations in the world. Technology, architecture and luxuries are factors that make this place even more attractive. It concentrates owners of successful conglomerates from that region of the world. It is not satisfied with being the headquarters of the Burj Khalifa, the largest skyscraper in the world, with having a gigantic set of artificial islands or with being the city where policemen drive supercars as patrol cars. It seems like the purpose of Dubai is to push the boundaries of the surreal over and over again.

Musha Cay, Bahamas

This is one of the most expensive destinations in the entire world. It is a paradise island with restricted access that has become popular as one of the most desired luxury trips in the world. One night there can cost thousands of euros. It is owned by illusionist David Copperfield.

Oslo

Oslo is the capital of Norway.

Norway is an expensive destination, even without access to the most extravagant luxury. It offers private trips and exclusive hotels. It’s on the wish list of many travelers, but one of the things you back off is thinking about how much it costs to travel to Norway. It is reputed to be one of the most expensive restaurant countries in Europe.

