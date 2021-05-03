The public prosecutor withdrew their appeal on Monday, both sides want to forego an appeal. The former soccer player was sentenced to a suspended sentence on Thursday after a partial confession.

D.he verdict against ex-national soccer player Christoph Metzelder is final. The public prosecutor’s office withdrew its appeal and both sides had waived their right to appeal, the Düsseldorf district court announced on Monday. The 40-year-old also refrained from returning his cell phone, which had been seized as evidence.

Metzelder had been sentenced to ten months probation. The 40-year-old confessed to having owned child and youth pornographic files and forwarded them to three women. Metzelder’s lawyer Ulrich Sommer left it open on Thursday whether his client would accept the judgment.

The court had assessed a number of factors mitigating the penalty. The extensive reporting worked like an anticipated punishment. Metzelder is unlikely to be able to pursue his professional activity or take part in public life for the foreseeable future. He was also given positive credit for having completed therapy at an early stage. “For me, he showed real remorse,” the judge had said.