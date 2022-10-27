The current Caravaca Local Police Commissioner, José Alfonso Toral, is sentenced to a ten-month fine for a crime of injury due to recklessness. In August 2019, a patrol in which Toral was found went to the Las Salinas Industrial Estate after receiving a call from a security guard who had warned that a vehicle that had caused an incident in the area in previous days had returned to it. .

The agents proceeded to search the occupants of the vehicle and it was during this intervention that one of the passengers was pushed by Toral against the body of the car and suffered two broken teeth.

The judge of the criminal court number 1 of Lorca considers that it is not proven that the agent acted with the intention of causing damage to the complainant, for which he is acquitted of a crime of intentional injury.

Toral must pay a daily fee of ten euros to compensate the complainant, who proved that he had spent 230 euros on the reconstruction of the teeth.