If your time is limited when training, a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) is what you need. High-intensity fitness programs are designed to burn fat and build muscle quickly by making them work harder than other workouts. These programs can include high intensity interval training with low intensity intervals and if done correctly we ensure that we avoid injuries, so before launching into them make sure that you will be able to do them safely.

The personal trainers Esther and Gema Pineda, Gemelas Pin, have devised a training of ten minutes It consists of four exercises, each exercise is done 15 times and you rest 30 seconds after each lap. The number of laps will depend on your speed and skill with the exercises! Go for it!

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jacks exercise.





From a standing position with our legs together and our arms close to our thighs, we jump, keeping our back straight and our legs shoulder-width apart, with our head upright. There are different variables, although the ideal is for the hands to touch behind the head instead of above. When you bring your legs together, your arms should touch your thighs, not your hips, so that they travel the longest. We make 15 of these.

2. Rebound squat

Rebound squat exercise.





With our legs shoulder-width apart, we do 15 squats, going down as far as we can so that our thighs are parallel to the floor. When you do it, don’t stretch, but do the next one and so on.









3. Cross plank

Cross plank exercise.





In a plank position, supporting the tips of the feet and hands, we touch the elbow of the other arm with one hand and so on until completing the 15 repetitions.

4. Crunch

Crunch exercise.





Lying on the floor, with your legs semi-bent, place your hands behind your head and lift your upper body without sitting down. We do 15 climbs.

Remember that you can follow all the exercise routines of the Pin Twins on ABC Bienestar through this link.