Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 9:27 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In fifteen days there will be a new day of the Champions League and, in this one, with the visit of Derthona, who with one less game (they play tomorrow) is the undefeated leader of group H, UCAM will be able to become the new first classified in its objective of get in …

This content is exclusive for subscribers