The lamentation about the lack of corona vaccine is great everywhere. But the WHO warns of far more massive problems – and is hoping for 10 million doses.

Geneva – Corona vaccine is not only missing in Germany or Austria – in other parts of the world the shortage is much greater: The World Health Organization (WHO) has now called on rich countries to donate vaccine doses for poorer countries as quickly as possible and thus to an often overlooked Problem pointed out.

Ten million doses are required within the next few days, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday evening in Geneva. Then 20 countries that would otherwise not be supplied by the beginning of April could start vaccinating. “There are tons of countries that could afford to donate vaccine doses without much influence on their own vaccination campaigns.”

Corona vaccinations: Millions of doses are missing in poorer countries – “Covax” is facing problems

The Covax project, which is primarily intended to supply poorer countries with vaccines, has great difficulties with supplies. One problem is export controls in India, where a significant proportion is produced. Because of the increasing number of infections, India wants to use more vaccine for its own population.

Covax actually wanted to deliver 237 million vaccine doses to more than 100 countries by May. Almost half of that should come from the Serum Institute in India, which produces AstraZeneca vaccine *. 90 million cans, which were scheduled for delivery in March and April, are delayed because of the controls.

Corona: WHO chief rebukes “vaccination nationalism” – gangs are also out for business

But Tedros showed understanding. India needs the vaccine itself, said the WHO chief. One hopes for a solution so that both the local population and people in other countries can be supplied. Tedros criticized countries and international communities that ordered vaccines directly from manufacturers. “Vaccine nationalism” has distorted the market.

The West recently had to let China and Russia reproach it for vaccine distribution *. But there is also criticism in Germany: four parliamentary groups recently joined forces Merkur.de* pronounced for a better supply of vaccines to the global south. The FDP MP and infectious disease specialist Andrew Ullmann also warned of a mutation that might no longer be controllable if countries were to miss out on the distribution. China * in particular has so far distinguished itself with donations.

The WHO also expressed concern that criminal gangs could take advantage of the high demand. Health ministries in several countries had received suspicious offers, said Tedros. Elsewhere, vaccination doses that were delivered would be diverted and sold separately. It is unclear whether cold chains are being adhered to. In addition, empty ampoules would be refilled with counterfeit products. Tedros warned that vaccination doses should only be obtained from state programs. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA