A bird watcher accidentally spotted a ten meter long whale in the Baltic Sea. This requires a lot of luck, because the animals are rarely seen.

Eckernförde Bay – An ornithologist usually examines birds, but a bird watcher of all people recently discovered a huge whale like the one in the Baltic Sea Schleswig-Holstein daily newspaper (shz.de) reported. The man happened to observe with his telescope how a whale about ten meters long was in the Eckernförde Bay in Schleswig-Holstein.

In order for me to witness this extremely rare sight, “real luck” is a part of it, as Dagmar Strauss, head of the Nature Conservation Association Germany (Nabu)-Landesstelle porpoise protection, in conversation with shz.de said. Because the animal was about 300 meters away from the observer and was very easily recognizable. However, the bird watcher could not tell what kind of whale it was.

Fin whale in the Baltic Sea: last sighted in 2015

His descriptions lead the expert to suspect that it was a fin whale. However, it is also possible that a humpback whale could be seen. About six years ago the Danish police had loud shz.de discovered a fin whale off Kollund. He had also been spotted in the Flensburg Fjord. According to the Nabu a fin whale last surfaced in Eckernförde Bay.

Fin whales are an endangered species. Loud prowildlife.de With a maximum length of 27 meters and a weight of up to 80 tons, they are the second largest animal on our planet after the blue whale. Humpback whales reach out loud wwf.de a body height of up to 13 meters and a body weight of around 30 tons.

The expert suspects that the whale was probably hungry, swarms of herring followed and therefore ended up in the bay. According to research by shz.de the sighting of fin whales is difficult due to their brief emergence. In the Baltic Sea, it is also difficult for the whales to stay long because they need large amounts of fish for food, which they cannot find in sufficient quantities in the Baltic Sea.