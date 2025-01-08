The National Police in Melilla arrested in 2024 ten individuals required by judicial authorities from the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and Morocco, most of them on the border with the latter country. These people were wanted by international courts for extradition.

Among those arrested there is a arrested for murder in Netherlands; another for kidnapping or illegal detention from that same country and one for a crime of arms and drug trafficking committed in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition, there is another detained for a crime against public order and security, four for drug trafficking and two for crimes against property and facilitation of illegal immigration.

As reported this Wednesday by a spokesperson for the Higher Police Headquarters, these ten people –all men– They are considered “evaded from the action of justice” and they are subject to “a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE)” or “an Interpol Order” for their arrest and extradition by different European judicial authorities and the Maghreb kingdom .

The spokesperson highlighted the arrest recorded on the afternoon of February 29, when a 32-year-old man, a national of the Netherlands, who was trying to enter Melilla through the Beni Enzar Border Post, was detained. The arrested person had an EAW in force from the Netherlands “for having ended the life of a person hitting him several times on the head with a hammer“.

He has also highlighted the intervention they carried out on August 13, when the agents detained at the same border post another 36-year-old citizen of the Netherlands with an EAW in force for Extradition to the country of his nationality for kidnapping or illegal detention.

He has also highlighted that on September 10, a 23-year-old French citizen was arrested on public roads, who had a European warrant for extradition to France “for a crime of arms and drug trafficking” committed in the Netherlands. , Belgium and France. On the other hand, he has cited the action they carried out on July 15 when they detained at the border a 20-year-old French citizen wanted by his country of origin for a crime against public order and security.

In addition, four more detainees were arrested for the crime of drug trafficking, two of them through a European order for extradition to Germany and Belgium, and the other two through an Interpol Order for their extradition to Morocco. Three of them were identified on public roads and the fourth at the airport when he intended to travel to Madrid.

Finally, two men aged 38 and 50, nationals of Tajikistan and Morocco respectively, were arrested in November and September at the Beni Enzar border post, both for having a European Extradition Order in force to Switzerland and the Netherlands for crimes. against property and facilitation of Illegal Immigration.

The spokesperson for the Higher Police Headquarters has indicated that all these extraditions are processed by its Provincial Judicial Police Brigade through the Guard Investigative Court of Melilla and the Central Investigative Courts of the National Court in Madrid, who are coordinate with the claiming judicial authorities.

In this sense, he recalled that in 2004 the OEDE came into force in Spain and in 2017 a vital boost was given with the creation of a National Network for the Location of Fugitives, giving a quick and specialized response to requirements. The National Network has made it possible to optimize response times and greatly speed up the exchange of information.

Lastly, it has meant that the citizen collaboration can be decisive for their location, which is why a specific email address, [email protected], has been enabled so that citizens who believe they have any data that could lead to their location can communicate it to the investigators in a completely confidential manner.