Several city councils have once again raised their voices and have demanded from the Government more funds and participation in the management of European aid. In a joint statement, the mayors of 10 municipalities of different political colors ―Cádiz, Girona, Lleida, Madrid, Reus, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Torrelavega, Pamplona, ​​Valencia and Zaragoza― have called for an “immediate meeting” with the Minister of Finance , María Jesús Montero, to approve “urgently” a reconstruction fund of “at least” 4,000 million euros to face the crisis, in addition to another item of 1,000 million, expandable, to re-float municipal public transport , severely affected by the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

The councilors have published the statement after meeting this Monday in a telematic conference, in which they have also demanded that progress be made in a reform of the financing system of the municipalities and that it be clarified how they can access the funds for the recovery that Spain you will receive from the EU. In the note, they ask that their role in the direct management of European aid be recognized, and that 14.56% of the amounts allocated by Brussels be transferred to them, a percentage that is equivalent to their participation in public spending by the State and that would touch the 20,000 million.

“We vindicate the fundamental role that all city councils have played in managing the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, regardless of their political color or their economic-financial situation,” the statement reads. “The fight against the pandemic has given us a big financial hole to pay for the public services that our neighbors need.”

Fight for the remnants

The mayors already staged a harsh conflict with the Treasury last summer over the use of their remnants. The ministry proposed, after several scuffles, to transfer to the State 14,000 million of these savings, which the municipalities have been accumulating for years with a surplus, but that the budget stability law and the Constitution prevent them from spending. In return, they were offered $ 5 billion in a non-refundable fund and repaying the remainder within a decade. The initiative, supported only by the socialist councilors, was overthrown in Congress, and finally the Treasury chose to give local entities more breadth with the suspension of the municipal spending rule.

Despite applauding the measure, the same Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP), led by the socialist Abel Caballero, mayor of Vigo, has been demanding for months that a covid fund of 3,000 million be rescued, aimed especially at those municipalities with few or no remnants.

“This is the fundamental reason why we are asking for help. What we said from the beginning is that it was very difficult to understand that those municipalities that did not have remnants were also those municipalities that the Government of Spain was not willing to help, ”Jorge Azcón lamented in a press conference (PP), mayor of Zaragoza and promoter of the initiative known this Monday. “The minister from the lectern of Congress said that if that decree did not see the light, there would be a covid fund of at least 3,000 million euros (…). I would like to remember it because this is where the conflict is born ”.

The municipalities have not yet received the promised compensation for the fall in income suffered by municipal public transport. On March 12, the Ministry of Finance approved a resolution in which it establishes the rules for local entities to provide information related to the 2019 financial year to establish the amount of transfers. “With the intention that it can be approved as soon as possible, the Secretary of State for Finance has approved a Resolution, published today [por el 12 de marzo] in the Official State Gazette (BOE), which dictates instructions regarding the provision of information by Local Entities in relation to the provision of urban or interurban public transport service ”, reads the statement released by the ministry without detailing the amount of the assignments.