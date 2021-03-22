Houston Texans American football player Deshawn Watson is suspected of sexual harassment. Reported by The Guardian.

Ten masseuses made accusations against the athlete. They said that the player touched them in intimate places, tried to kiss and induce oral sex, and also touched them with his genitals.

The names of the victims were not disclosed, but it is known that they are represented by one lawyer – Tony Buzby. According to the lawyer, the girls went to court demanding the minimum possible compensation under Texas law of $ 500, and their appeal was conditioned by the desire to exclude the repetition of such incidents in the future.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s spokesman, called the allegations “unfounded.” The athlete intends to defend his reputation in court.

Watson has been playing for Houston since 2017. The American is one of the best defenders in the National Football League (NFL).