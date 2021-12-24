The situation of Lleida Esportiu, adrift for years, continues its course towards the precipice. Up to ten players from the first squad, who are active in Segundo RFEF, have requested the unilateral withdrawal from the contract, so if approved it would leave the team practically without personnel to continue competing, taking into account that it cannot incorporate players according to the regulations of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Quim Araujo, Joan López, Yasser, Alejandro Pereira, Joan Monterde, Colau, Modest, Sanku, Pedro Inglés and Adrià Pladevall They have asked the Association of Professional Footballers (AFE) for this withdrawal, taking into account that they are owed more than three months of salary, as stated in one of the points of the regulations that protects footballers. Some local media suggest that other players could join this demand in the coming days.

Lleida Esportiu himself has made the names official and has authorized two players, Quim Araujo and Pedro Inglés, to leave the entity. On the other hand, in six other cases, he has already warned that they will present amendments by Joan López, Pereira, Yasser, Monterde, Pladevall and Sanku. The club announced that on December 2, Alejandro Forner was dismissed and has communicated that there are negotiations with Modest to continue or, if he does not think it appropriate, directly terminate him.

Last October, the Civil Guard inspected the club’s offices for alleged payments in B on the payroll. After relegation to Second RFEF the previous season, the dismissal of the coach, the club chaired by the Esteve brothers has done nothing but fall down. As a social initiative after so many years with problems in the main football entity of the city, on Thursday a proposal was presented at the City Council to create a new football club in Lleida.