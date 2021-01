Operators work in the manholes on Avenida Juan de Borbón in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM PEDRO NAVARRO Saturday, 16 January 2021, 01:15



The tram layout located on a long green strip. This is part of the landscape of the entrance to Murcia through the northern part of the municipality and through which a first impression of the city is obtained on many occasions. It is an elongated expanse of trees, plants and grass -partially natural- that require care to man