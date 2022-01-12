welcome
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ten killed by heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas GeraisHeavy rains over the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais left thousands of victims and killed ten people between Sunday and Monday, according to an official report revealed Tuesday, which warns of more heavy rainfall in that region.
Laura Maria Avendaño Ladino
