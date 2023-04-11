A bus crashed into a river in Peru killed 10 people and injured 25 others. On Monday, April 10, the publication reported America Noticias.

It is noted that the accident occurred at about 3 am local time (approximately 11:00 Moscow time) on the 110th km of the Central Highway on the way to Lima.

According to Colonel Victor Mesa Farfan, head of the road protection department of the National Police of Peru, there were 76 people on the bus. He also cited a statement from the transport company, which stated that the bus had fallen into the river after colliding with another vehicle, but no second car could be found at the scene or in the vicinity.

Representatives of the authorities and law enforcement agencies have already launched an investigation into the incident. During the liquidation of the consequences of the accident, traffic in the area will be limited.

Earlier, on April 1, it became known that five Russians were injured in an accident with a tourist bus in the central part of Cuba. While trying to avoid a collision with a truck, the bus driver lost control, which caused the car to go into a ditch and overturn. In total, there were 10 passengers in the cabin.

Later, the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Cuba, Nana Mgeladze, clarified that two victims were urgently operated on and that nothing threatens their lives at present.