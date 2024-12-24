The Rolex Sydney Hobart It is considered a world reference among oceanic regattas known as the “600 mile club.” Every December 26 It begins in the Australian port of Sydney towards Hobart, in Tasmania, through an unpredictable route of 628 nautical miles that in 1998 sank five ships and ended the lives of six participants. This year he celebrates his 79th edition with a hundred boats and several Spanish sailors on board the top contenders for victory in real time.

1. Since 1945

The first Rolex Sydney Hobart was held in 1945, brought together nine boats and was won by the 35-foot (10.6 meter) Rani of the British John Illingworth, who spent 6 days and 14 hours. It was Illingworth himself who promoted what was initially designed as a pleasure cruise between Sydney and Hobart to be carried out in regatta mode, giving rise to the legend. The only time it could not be played was in 2020, due to Covid. In its 78 editions, 63,013 sailors have participated aboard 7,678 boats, of which 6,492 managed to complete the course.

2. Legendary tour









Its route links Sydney Bay and the port of Hobart, capital of the island of Tasmania, over 628 nautical miles (1,163 kilometers). The fleet sails south parallel to the coast of New South Wales until reaching the dreaded Bass Strait, the portion of water that separates the continent from the island of Tasmania and which usually offers very harsh wind and sea conditions. The final approach to Hobart includes passing through the iconic Organ Pipes and often causes upsets in the classification as the fleet ascends the River Derwent, a veritable minefield of calms and currents.

3. National pride

The regatta is considered an icon internationally, but in Australia it is an object of national pride. The start is broadcast live on television and followed by thousands of spectators from boats or stationed on both shores of the coast in a spectacle I say not to be seen. The arrival coincides with the celebration of the Taste of Summer, a massive festival that is awarded to those who manage to complete the route. At any time of the day or night there is an audience to honor those who cross the finish line.

4. Last big regatta of the year

The Rolex Sydney Hobart starts at 1:00 p.m. (local time, 3:00 a.m. in mainland Spain) on December 26, known as Boxing Day, in the middle of Christmas in the southern summer. Its awards ceremony on December 31 closes the world calendar of major regattas.

5. The 1998 edition

The Rolex Sydney Hobart is marked by its 1998 edition, when a storm of biblical dimensions caused the sinking of five boats and the loss of six lives. Of the 115 ships that left Sydney that December 26, only 44 managed to complete the journey. Up to 55 sailors had to be rescued in the largest peacetime rescue deployment Australia has seen. That drama changed ocean racing and promoted the creation of safety protocols worldwide.

6. The 600 Club

The 600-mile distance is common to several of the most important high-altitude regattas in the world, events that promote values ​​such as passion, endurance, determination or the pursuit of excellence, which attracted the interest of Rolex to become a main sponsor. The Rolex Sydney Hobart has been part of the Swiss watchmaker’s sailing dossier since 2002 along with other classics such as the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race (since 2001) and the Rolex Middle Sea Race (2002).

Departure from the last edition.



Rolex Sydney Hobart





7. Heterogeneous fleet

The race is open to monohulls with lengths between 30 and 100 feet (between 9 and 30.48 meters). In its 79th edition it will bring together 105 teams with an interesting mix of professional and amateur sailors, including more than 20 with a crew of two and around 120 women. Among the countless stories, the one of the JPK 11.80 Cocody, which sailed from France to compete in the regatta, stands out; the Peterson 47 Bacardi, which will compete for the 31st time, reaffirming itself as the boat with the most editions in history; or the S&S 47 Love & War, a classic launched in 1973 that celebrates 50 years of the first of its four absolute victories.

8. In search of the record

The first boat to cross the finish line will win real-time victory, an engraved Rolex chronograph and the JH Illingworth trophy. It is usually contested between the largest boats in the fleet, which this time includes four 100-foot-long units: Master Lock Comanche (the fastest on four occasions), Law Connect (champion in 2023), Wild Thing 100 and Marítimo 100. The current record was set in 2017 by the LDV Comanche (current Master Lock Comanche) at 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds. Throughout history, 15 records have been set, and the weather forecast suggests that this year the current one could be improved.

9. Anyone can win

Literally any participant can win the overall Rolex Sydney Hobart title, which rewards the highest IRC finisher. It’s the magic of compensated time. The reward includes an engraved Rolex, the Tattersall Cup and inscribing your name in the gold book of world ocean sailing. In recent editions, boats with lengths between 43 feet (13 meters) for the Wild Rose (winner in 2014) and 66 feet (20.1 meters) for the Celestial (2022) have won. This year the RP65 Alive, also winner in 2018, defends its title.

10. Spanish

Despite being held at the antipodes, the crew list usually includes Spanish sailors. This year there will be five, who will sail in two of the top contenders for victory in real time: aboard the Master Lock Comanche the Cantabrian will compete Pablo Arrarte (participant in six editions and winner of four) and the Catalan Juan Vila (with 12 participations and three victories); and in Law Connect, the Cantabrian Antonio Ñeti Cuervas-Mons (with seven participations and three victories), and the Canaries Sinbad Quiroga (which premiered last year with victory) and Carlos Hernandez (in his fifth participation and after having also won in 2023).