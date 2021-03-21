With the boom of digital payments and the e-commerce that was registered in the last twelve months, the virtual crimes and scams with internet bank accounts.

Among the most common are deception or crimes of identity fraud, known as pishing, At the end of 2020, the Central Bank was the target of an episode of identity theft, with an email circulating under the name of the entity but with a false issuer.

Now, the body chaired by Miguel Pesce once again emphasized the keys to avoid this type of fraud. “The Central Bank recalls that does not directly contact any bank customer for any channell (email, phone and social networks) to request personal or banking information, “he said in a statement.

Attention to messages

“If you receive a notice about an alleged error when making a bank transfer, it should not be answered to these messages. If you have any doubts, you should contact the bank by phone, “the agency recalled.

Regarding security in telephone communications, the BCRA remarked: “It must be the customer who calls and never accept a call supposedly originated in the entity. It is a new illegal practice detected that simulates an error in a bank transfer for the purchase of a good offered “.

Beware of calls

In this sense, the Decalogue of recommendations of the Central highlighted: “You should never go to an ATM, open the app or access the home banking when you receive a call supposedly from the bank. The customer must be the one who originates the call”.

Do not give personal data

The Central’s campaign aims at the proper use of personal data, such as users, passwords, passwords, PIN, Social Security Code, Token Code, original ID or photocopy, photo, among others. The recommendation is simple: “Do not provide any personal data, telephone, email, social network, WhatsApp or text message,” emphasized the BCRA

Attention to emails and links

At the same time, the entity urged bank users not to enter personal data on sites using links that arrive by email, as they could be fraudulent. “Be careful with suspicious links and always make sure you are on the legitimate page before entering login information. Read each email received carefully,” said the agency.

Strong passwords

Another item to guarantee the protection of personal and financial data is to choose strong passwords mixing uppercase, lowercase and numbers, both for homebanking applications and sites, as well as for email accounts and cell phone or computer access. “They have to be easy to remember but difficult for other people to guess,” explained the Central.

At the same time, he added another fact to take into account: “Do not use the same password for different applications, accounts, platforms or sites,” he advised.

Own teams

Another point to guarantee the security of the information is, according to the Central Bank, is not to use public or third-party equipment to access applications, social networks or personal accounts.

Secure networks

In addition, the Central Bank recalled that it is advisable to operate within a trusted Wi-Fi network and that it is protected by a password when accessing sites that require passwords.

Equipment cleaning

Another of the Central Bank’s recommendations is to regularly take the time to keep the operating systems of both the computer and the cell phone up-to-date. The same for browsers and applications installed on the phone, since it is recommended to delete those that are not used normally.

Attention to profiles

In addition, the Central Bank stressed the importance of learning to distinguish the false profiles that can appear both on social networks and in emails. “Legitimate profiles have a blue check mark for authenticity. Fake profiles generally only have very recent publications and few followers. If a false profile is detected, the account can be reported as spam,” the Central statement said.

Cold mind

“You should always take a minute before acting. Those who carry out this type of scam appeal to emotions, carelessness and urgencies,” recommended the Central Bank.