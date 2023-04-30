Amplifying fears and seeing ghosts where there are almost never any is one of the specialties of the human being. And the ‘weird things’ that happen to our bodies take pride of place in that treacherous gallery of possible but infrequent horrors. For this reason, tics, especially facial tics –which are the most visible– cause enormous alarm. In fact, they are one of the most frequent causes of consultation with neurologists, psychiatrists, and pediatricians (due to the number of cases among children and preadolescents). Tics and any indication that our body is not obeying us—convulsions, jerks, tremors, paralysis—cause colossal angst and a ton of Google searches. Here are ten keys to learn more about these involuntary movements, some great unknowns. 1. Transient and in childhood Most of the motor tics (those that affect movement, because there are also vocal ones, to emit sounds) occur in childhood and adolescence and are usually transient. “They can last from five or six weeks to months and are self-limiting,” says José Losada, a neurologist at the Igualatorio Médico Quirúrgico (IMQ). 2. They are not due to stress Anxiety does not cause them, but it makes them worse, yes. Its origin “has an organic substrate: it is known that they occur due to a malfunction in a part of the brain,” the doctor clarifies. Some theses indicate that sometimes they can even be the result of a transient reaction to a vaccine or medication (frequently, for allergies) or even a cold (because we turn the habit of clearing our throats or sniffling into a tic). In any case, they improve with rest and sleep. And they get worse if the person who suffers from them worries, has a complex or feels ‘blame’. 3. Genetic predisposition They are not inherited, but there are people with a strong genetic predisposition. And a curiosity: some tics, especially in adolescence, “get worse” when seeing other people’s tics, according to research from the University of Edinburgh (he maintains that it is like yawning, something “contagious”). 4. Very common “They affect between 15% or 20% of school-age kids,” says the neurologist. In adults, there are studies that estimate that almost a quarter of the population – especially men, who suffer from them ten times more than women – suffer from them at some point in their lives. 5. In the eyes, very common Winking eyes, constant blinking, gestures with the face, raising shoulders, turning the head or smacking the lips are some of the most frequent. 6. Splicing tics It is quite common for a person who suffers from a tic to end up having others. 7. Can they hold on? “The person who suffers from them usually has the ability to hold on for a little while before the tic arrives,” says the neurologist. And, if we get distracted by something, we also slow them down. As he describes, before the tic, “a discomfort” is noted, the need to move the affected area. Sometimes, trying to hold on a lot means that when we ‘let go’ there is a discharge and everyone goes in a row. 8. Serious? “Fortunately, they are serious in a very small proportion of cases,” reassures the specialist. There are diseases –Tourette syndrome, OCDs, degenerative diseases– that present with tics as a symptom, but, according to the specialist, “they do not manifest only with tics.” 9. Drugs? Not always If the tic represents a functional limitation, it is usually treated with drugs (antidopaminergic drugs, risperidone, haloperidol…), “but they have side effects”, so it is necessary to assess whether it is worth it. Botox injections, avoiding stress, and exercising to release energy often work well. 10. Sometimes they are not tics As Losada affirms, “there is a lot of confusion” between all the involuntary movements that we can suffer. Sometimes they are not tics, but something else: dystonia (sustained muscle contractions), myoclonus (sudden jerks)… And that throbbing of the eyelid that happens so much, that starts and stops on its own? It’s not a tic, nor a disorder, it’s usually… tiredness. When to consult and to whom If tics appear in adulthood without previous episodes, it is advisable to consult a professional. Also if they last more than a year or new tics appear added. The question is often which one to turn to. Psychologist, psychiatrist, neurologist… It is the neurologists (after visiting the pediatrician in the case of children) who must address tics in the first instance, especially to rule out underlying diseases (unlikely). However, psychiatrists also treat them and the collaboration of psychologists can help.

