Ten keys of the result in Germany: the great coalition sum, debacle of the SPD, redipared and liberal fiasco and resurrection of the left party

The polls have confirmed the forecasts: the most populous country and the largest economy of the European Union turns right. The German conservatives, with Friedrich Merz at the head, have defeated the general elections held this Sunday.

The second place is for the ultra -right, which a historical result is noted in a elections in which the Germans have hardly punished the parties that have been part of the unpopular government coalition that supported Olaf Scholz.

1- Victory of the CDU with the worst result of the expected … but the great coalition sum

Together with their Bavarian brothers of the CSU, the conservatives of the CDU have won comfortably, with 28.5% of the votes, according to the provisional results. It is a lower fact predicted by the surveys, which gave them around 30%. It is also the second worst result in the history of the hegemonic party in postwar Germany, only behind the resounding failure in elections 2021.

The CDU wins five percentage points compared to these elections. According to surveys, Most of the votes seem to come from social democratic voters, followed by the FDP liberals, in addition to ancient abstentionists.

The victory places Merz, former opponent of former chancellor Angela Merkel and located in the most right -wing wing of the CDU as a favorite.

In any case, the great CDU/CSU-SPD coalition would add, with 328 seats over the necessary 316.

2- A stronger AFD than ever

After a campaign focused on immigration debate, the ultra alternative for Germany (AFD) is one of the great winners and high turn: he gets his best result to date in national elections, doubles his numbers compared to 2021 and becomes The second game with the highest percentage of vote, 20.8%.

AFD also consecrates a record result for an ultra -right party in national elections since the defeat of Nazism in the mid -twentieth century. There have been other formations of this cut in the past, but they were not so successful. With the growth of the parliamentary group, the Ultra party may expand its device and have more financing at your disposal than ever.

If the vote transfer is observed, AFD drinks mainly from ancient abstentionists, voters of the CDU and the liberals.

On the back of a xenophobic and ultraconservative speech, and with the support of Elon Musk the turbulent rise of ultra formation, partially qualified as an extremist for secret services and favorable to Russia, shakes the German political board and threatens to be emboldened to other parties of Radical right in the European continent.

3-The east-west division remains

The map of the results continues to show a east-west division. AFD is consolidated in the eastern part of the country, in the territory of the missing German Democratic Republic (RDA), where it has traditionally had more strength. It is imposed as the most voted party in the east regions except in a postdam district.

The AFD also conquers the constituency of Kaiserslautern (Rhinestone-Palatinated), in the territory of the former Federal Republic of Germany. It is a small blue island in a west where the black of the CDU predominates.

4- Spd debacle, which says goodbye to Scholz

Debacle for SPD social democrats, who collapse until third place with 16.4%, a historical minimum. In fact, they are the worst results of the history of the former prominent German Social Democratic Party since the end of the 19th century.

The sorrow is evident in the ranks of the SPD, which speaks of “bitter”, “devastating” and “catastrophic” data. The party pays expensive the experience of the tripartite government and leaves more than nine points compared to 2021. Many of its voters have gone to the CDU and, secondly, to AFD, according to the polls.

As expected, in the classic television debate with the rest of the candidates, Olaf Scholz has confirmed that it will not be part of a government with the conservatives, nor will it participate in the negotiations. The leadership will probably fall to the popular Boris Pistorius, the current Minister of Defense.

5- Greens, touched but not sunk

The green are in fourth place with 11.6% of the votes. Ecoliberal training is invoicing his participation in the Executive – his candidate was the Minister of Economy in a country in recession. However, it is the governing partner that loses less points compared to the latest elections, in which they took a historic 14.8%.

6- Resurrection of Die Linke, who wins in Berlin

Die Linke, a formation that was on the verge of staying out of Parliament in 2021 and the one that many took for dead, manages to recover with 8.8% after a brilliant resurgence during the electoral campaign, in which the leftist party has opted for identifying strategic electoral districts and doing actions such as the door to the door, appealing to the anti -fascist spirit. Die Linke has mainly received support from former SPD voters and the greens, the two center -left parties in the government.

The formation, which has its origin in the post -communist left, has given the surprise in Berlin, where it has devastated in a percentage of vote and has been placed above the CDU and the green. For the first time in history, he manages to win an electoral district in the ancient Western Berlin (Neukölln). Die Linke has also been the most voted force by young people in these elections.

7- Fiasco of the red-mounted left

The suspense has remained well in the night because of the possible entry of the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance and the repercussions it could have, since it could force a tripartite government to form and open a scenario of greater instability. But, after a dance in the projections, the debut in the federals of the rojiparda left has been a fiasco: according to the provisional results, it stays out of the Bundestag by not exceeding the threshold of 5% necessary for only three hundredths (4.97 %).

The party created after a split of Die Linke – which reaped good numbers in regional elections in the East – has presented themselves to the elections with an economic and right -wing political offer in matters such as migration, on which it maintains positioning almost indistinguishable from those of AFD.

8- Liberal failure

FDP liberals are sprayed and do not raffle the 5% barrier to enter Bundestag. The party was the third leg of the Scholz government until his most recognizable face, Christian Lindner, was dismissed as Minister of Finance after a bitter budget dispute, racing the way for the electoral advance to February.

The pro -business and neoliberal training loses seven points compared to 2021, a defeat, as the FDP leader himself has recognized, Lidner, who has announced his withdrawal from politics this Sunday.

9- Road of a great coalition

The composition of Parliament is limited to 630 members after a reform of the electoral law. The conservatives have enough deputies to form a majority with the social democrats of the outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz. The country therefore, on the way, of a new great coalition, also called ‘Groko’ or Red-Negro.

The BSW Batacazo prevents the CDU from being dedicated to also establish coalition conversations with the green ones, with those who have important political divergences. AFD has struck Merz’s hand, but the conservative leader has ruled out on numerous occasions – the last this Sunday – to agree with ultra -right -wing training after breaking the taboo of collaboration with a parliamentary approach last month.

From now on, the same political parties that have passed the entire campaign criticizing the policies and candidates of others have to find a way to do good crumbs and work together. They submerge then in tortuous negotiations that can last weeks, even months, to reach an understanding and close a coalition agreement. Until then, the current executive will remain in office.

Merz has insisted in wanting to complete the formation of government for Holy Week and has asked for quick negotiations. “The world does not expect and either awaits us, or long and difficult coalition negotiations. We have to soon sit the bases for Germany to be well governed again, ”he said at the headquarters of his party.

As Chancellor, the leader of the CDU will have to get to work to deal with an economy that drags two years in recession and a convulsive geopolitical moment, with the presidency of Donald Trump shaking the transatlantic relationship.

10- High participation

The participation in the general elections of Germany amounted to between 83% and 84%, according to the forecasts of public television chains ARD and ZDF, which means the highest figure since the country’s reunification in 1990.

The Germans have gone to the polls after a campaign crossed by immigration and economy as central themes. The mood was pessimistic. According to an ARD survey, in the week before the elections, 83% of the interviewees saw with concern the situation of the country, while only 12% felt confidence.