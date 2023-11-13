Home page World

They are on their way home when their school bus veers off the road. Ten people were injured in an accident in Bad Waldsee.

Bad Waldsee – Ten people were injured in an accident involving a school bus near Bad Waldsee in Baden-Württemberg, three of them seriously. According to initial findings, the bus got into a drainage ditch, scraped over a road junction and crashed into a hill, a police spokeswoman said on Monday. The police initially reported at least 17 people were injured.

A total of 30 people are said to have been on the bus. According to initial findings, the police believe it was mainly students who were on their way home at lunchtime. These were between the ages of 9 and 21. The 52-year-old bus driver was also among the injured, it was said.

The badly damaged school bus after the accident with several injuries in Bad Waldsee. © David Pichler/dpa

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance. The cause of the accident was initially unclear. However, a driving error could have probably caused the accident, it was said. There was damage of around 50,000 euros. dpa