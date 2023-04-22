Two people died and ten were injured in a fire at a restaurant in central Madrid on Friday night. Report that Spanish media Saturday.

The fire started around 11 p.m. local time in the Italian restaurant Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto. The restaurant regularly posts photos and videos of one of their specialties on its website and social media; a pizza served at the table flambéed with a burner. According to a witness, a waiter at one of the tables was flambéing a dish when the burner passed a plastic plant, which then caught fire. Then the fire quickly spread along the ceiling, which was completely covered by hanging plastic plants. The witness says to the Spanish newspaper El Pas that “everything burned down in a few seconds.”

A spokesman for the Madrid fire brigade says the two fatalities are men, one of whom worked in the restaurant. In a statement on their Instagram page says the restaurant is “deeply moved” by the death of the two victims and wishes all victims a speedy recovery.