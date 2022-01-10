2021 was a particular year in many respects, including the purely videogame one, both in terms of triple A productions, and in terms of the indie market. We expected it to be subdued, due to the impact that the pandemic has had on the workflow of development studies, due to the difficulties that remote work would have involved in the almost “alchemical” process of game development. Impact that has resulted in numerous, suffered referrals, too long and painful to list, but most of which fortunately was in the first quarter of 2022, just in time for the close of the fiscal year.

However, it would be unfair to brand it as a weak or mediocre year: the good games, as well as in 2020, have come out anyway, both in the AAA sphere and in the evergreen undergrowth of the independent world. World that, in terms of quality, appears anything but scratched, indeed: thanks to the Game Pass and the much extra time available to devote to gaming, as well as the reduced nature of the smaller teams, often already dislocated and used to the base at work remotely, of pearls came out in packs. Sometimes becoming real hits, loved and played by many. So let’s see together the 10 indies that struck us most, and that perhaps best represent the 2021 just ended.

1 Unpacking

An atypical puzzle game, a “moving simulator“, But in which we only deal with unpacking things, and positioning them in the most correct way possible, without worrying too much about accuracy and scores to be scored. And from moving to moving, from unpacking to unpacking, you notice more and more details that tell the story of the protagonist, her relationships, work, life in general, with her pleasant moments, memories of travels but also difficulties. All in a relaxing atmosphere. Unpacking is a gem, moreover included in the Game Pass, short but extremely zen and pleasant.

2 Loop Hero

It is increasingly difficult to define “indie” the productions published by Devolver Digital, publisher bigger and bigger and more and more guarantee of extreme quality, but of Loop Hero it is useless to talk too much: a deliberately retro, minimal game, which basically is played alone, but from which it is impossible to break away. In the role of the hero of the title, we will face loops, temporal and otherwise, of micro-adventures that will lead us to walk a circular path in which, with each lap, will see us grow and become stronger, but mechanics that will make it more difficult also the challenges that we ourselves will pose. Through cards, it is in fact possible to place bonuses and malus, enemies and chests, which will make us stronger, but which could potentially destroy us. Once the level of turn, always different and unpredictable, is filled with enough cards and elements, the terrible Lich that has destroyed the world will come to visit us. It will be up to the player to decide to take refuge in their hub, to be expanded with gunsmiths, merchants and so on, conserving the accumulated resources, or to try everything but risking losing the loot. One thing is certain: once you enter the loop of this 2021 indie, you will never leave it again.

3 Solar Ash

A refined and very particular cross between Shadow of the Colossus And Sonic (!): that’s what it is Solar Ash in short, the second effort of Heart Machine, down authors of the beautiful Hyper Light Drifter. A frenetic adventure in the epic clashes with mammoth bosses, but almost relaxing in the more purely exploratory sections, in which you skate on oceans of clouds in vast levels to be discovered. The plot is fascinating despite its cryptic nature, the art style is superhuman to the point of being petrified in front of certain glimpses, and in its ten hours of gameplay it flows pleasantly away. Not that surprising given the development team’s pedigree, but Solar Ash, as we point out in our review, deserves a spot in our top 10 indies 2021 in its own right.

4 Valheim

Early Access still raw, but absolutely enjoyable and very rich, to the point of becoming a real phenomenon when the servers open in February. Valheim has conquered millions of players despite its edges: the visual ones, thanks to a not exactly refined graphic sector, and the playful ones, with its brutal survival mechanics, the somewhat woody fights and the somewhat cryptic nature of some of its mechanics. Yet elements such as building your own outpost, well thought-out crafting and farming loops, and its highly multiplayer nature, have made it one of the most interesting indies of 2021. Punishing but rewarding and engaging, it is currently only available on PC, but it really still has a lot to say and offer.

5 Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

A precious metroidvania, an incredible debut for a trio of actors, all Japanese (Live Wire, Adglob and the publisher Binary Haze Interactive), a small pearl that came out of nowhere, in summer, but able to kidnap any admirer of the genre worthy of that name. In the ruined kingdom of Finis, we will have to guide Lily, vestal with no memory and last survivor, and the spirit of the knight who awakened her and who supports her with the “dirty” part of the journey of hope, the fight. To embellish the whole, an out-of-scale sound and artistic sector.

6 Death’s Door

For many it is among the GOTY, and not in the indie category of 2021, but that general. And with good reason: the gameplay is super satisfying; the style is over the top in design and tones, to the point of making the very fact of playing as a reaper on the hunt for souls lighter; the plot is full of surprises and curious characters, and the boss fights are epic and unforgettable. The isometric view is not for everyone, but once this “obstacle” has been overcome, you will have a real jewel in your hands, as we write in our review.

7 Inscryption

A card game? A roguelite? Inscryption is this and much more. It is yet another courageous and revolutionary work by that genius of Daniel Mullins, already author of two crazy pearls like The Hex and, above all, Pony Island. Meta-gaming, puzzles, infraction of the fourth wall, escape rooms, trolls and low blows from the developer to the player himself, who in turn becomes a victim of the game: every work of Mullins is an experience to be lived.

8 Axiom Verge 2

The first Axiom Verge, released in 2015, was among the main proponents, along with masterpieces such as Hollow Knight, of the rebirth of the metroidvania genus. A love letter to the work of Nintendo R & D1, but absolutely modern, fresh, full of original ideas, and embellished with a pixel art and a soundtrack of the highest level. All this is mainly the result of the work of a single person, Thomas Happ, and his love for the genre. The sequel, which arrived 6 years later, expands the concept of the game even further, pressing the accelerator on exploration and trying new solutions, bringing out a familiar but different and still worthy work.

9 Road 96

It could be trivially defined as a “hitchhiking simulator”. In search of freedom from a regime, the player will have to reach the frontier by accepting or refusing the passage of the most disparate characters, each with its own story and able to impact that of the protagonist in always different and unpredictable ways, with pulp tones. The signature is from the team of Valiant Hearts And Memories Retold, not the latest additions, and the result is a very special and one-of-a-kind game.

10 Eastward

And speaking of unique games, we close with one of the most original and special released this year. For the particular genre, for the artistic style, for the setting and the atmosphere. Imperfect, yet so precious and simply not to be missed. Eastward is first of all a declaration of love for a certain way of making video games, and only after a magical and enchanting experience, simply not to be missed.. A little bit Zelda, a little bit of adventure, a little bit in its own way, Pixpil’s debut is among the most beautiful indies of 2021, hands down. Dispassionate tip: play it on Switch OLED and in portable mode if you can. You will not regret it.