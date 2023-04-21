Ideas emerge and jump like tadpoles, they escape us, slippery as an eel, they emerge in the night like the silhouette of a deer, and then vanish in the forest with the coming of day; sometimes they are baroque and twisted, like the shape of a conch shell. Other times, disjointed and hesitant, like the race of a rabbit that feels in danger. French author Isabelle Simler dedicates this precious illustrated album to a concept as abstract as that, ‘ideas’, who has won awards with this highly personal, metaphorical, poetic and delicately illustrated approach to the ins and outs of human thought. A real delight.